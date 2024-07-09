4K UHD Smart TV

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the SoftAP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room SoftAP information such as signal level, SoftAP passwords, etc.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.

* Screen Share may not be operated at the same time.