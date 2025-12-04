LG webOS Box

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD Video Playback Supported
The WP600 supports Ultra HD high-quality video playback which delivers color and details of content vividly, with four times higher definition than FHD. Only a single webOS box is required for this superior picture quality.