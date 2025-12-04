About Cookies on This Site

LG webOS Box

LG webOS Box

LG webOS Box

WP600-B
Key Features

  • webOS 6.0 Smart Signage Platform
  • UHD Video Playback
  • Intuitive UX Dedicated for Digital Signage
  • Embedded CMS
  • Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions and Real-time LG ConnectedCare
More

The User-Friendly Smart Signage Platform

The WP600 webOS box is a Smart Signage Media Player. It operates webOS 6.0, the user-friendly LG smart signage platform, and is attached to existing LG digital signages and upgrades them regardless of their original platform. It can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback, and provides an excellent user experience with an intuitive menu and convenient features.

WP600 is connected to LG digital signage to perform several functions.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

webOS 6.0 Smart Signage Platform

The WP600 may be applied towards any type of LG digital signages. The webOS box provides user-friendly functions with dedicated menus essential for business use. This way, users are able to easily manage and distribute content or develop web-based applications for multiple signages simultaneously. Moreover, the WP600 has expanded its versatile ability to control displays.

This image shows that WP600 upgrades webOS(old version) and Non-webOS type of LG digital signages to webOS 6.0 Smart Signage Platform. In this way, users easily manage and distribute web-based applications.

WP600 supports the play of UHD video, and this shopping mall digital signage scene is one of examples.

UHD Video Playback Supported

The WP600 supports Ultra HD high-quality video playback which delivers color and details of content vividly, with four times higher definition than FHD. Only a single webOS box is required for this superior picture quality.

WP600 allows the users to flexibly control the brightness and volume of multiple LG digital signages through RS-232C cable connection.

Display Control Capability

Beyond content management, control commands from the WP600 can be sent to LG digital signages through the RS-232C cable connection. It allows users to flexibly set up display values such as power, brightness or volume for optimal operation.

WP600 provides a home menu showing display’s current status and embedded CMS.

All-in-One Home Menu

The WP600 offers a signage-dedicated home menu that shows key information related to signage operation at a glance. A dashboard showing the status of devices, a content management menu, and shortcuts leading to quick settings greatly enhance user convenience.

Users can set up players, editors, schedulers, etc. for displays using various devices from remote controls to laptops.

Embedded Content Management

The embedded CMS(Content Management System) allows users to edit content using internal/external sources and set playlists to play at the desired schedule. Users can easily explore and manage content through the intuitive GUI, using various input devices, from a remote control to a laptop.

It plays 4 videos simultaneously and distributes content through the multi video tags feature.

Multi Video Tags

Several different videos can be played at the same time using the multi video tags feature. This gives you great flexibility to organize and deploy content when various content items need to be delivered simultaneously via web apps.

PBP provides 4 screens for 1 display, and PIP consists of the main screen and second screen in various layouts.

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

PBP(Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with up to 4 input sources while PIP(Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content source.

WP600 is compatible with LG SuperSign Solutions and uses SuperSign to facilitate the creation and distribution of various contents.

Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions

LG SuperSign is a comprehensive and indispensable software solution for the integrated management of LG digital signages. With SuperSign, content creation and distribution gets intuitive and centralized monitoring and control becomes simple, helping your business save time and operate effectively across different locations.

LG employees are remotely monitoring LG digital signage installed in other locations using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

Real-time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability differs by regions.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes (2), HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

  • DP In

    Yes (1), HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

  • RS232C In

    Yes (1), Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes (1)

  • IR In

    Yes (1), Phone-jack

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • HDMI Out

    Yes (1), FHD or UHD (4k,30) or UHD (4k, 60)

  • DP Out

    Yes (1), SST, DaisyChain Only (input : DP)

  • RS232C Out

    Yes (1), Phone-jack

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes (Input DP / Output DP)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Weight (Head)

    0.87 kg

  • Packed Weight

    1.77 kg

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    258 x 36.5 x 186

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    359 x 124 x 314

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail Over

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (4)

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes (4)

  • Play Via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes (RS-232C, Network, USB)

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • BEACON

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    HDMI In (Yes),
    HDMI Out (Yes, Power on/off only)

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Humidity

    0 °C to 40 °C

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100 - 240 V~, 50 / 60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Max.

    27 W

  • Typ.

    23 W

  • Power off

    0.5 W

  • DPM

    1.0W@WOL Off

  • Others-BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    78.48 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 92.13 BTU/Hr (Max)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Original), Portugues (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues (Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Cable, Ferrite Core

Leaflet

extension : pdf
Information Display Range Catalogue_250221.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
WP600-B-Leaflet_181125.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.