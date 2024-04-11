We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Quarter Wave Plate.
*SoC: System-on-Chip.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
139.7cm
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
3000
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB
-
Output
DP, External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
9.9mm (L/R),12mm (T/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,235.5 x 709.4 x 106.8 mm
-
Weight (Head)
26.5kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0℃ to 50℃ (w/o Direct Sunlight or with Cooling Systems in Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max
250W/300W
-
Smart Energy Saving
120W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class "A"/CE/KC
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+/Control
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, IR Extension Kit, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)
-
Optional
Wi-Fi Dongle (AN-WF500)
-
