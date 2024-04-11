We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen size (cm)
218.44cm (86)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
350nits
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 68%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
Anti Glare, 7H(Mohs)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Landscape
-
Air GAP
1mm
-
Screen protection
7 Mohs
CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)
-
Input - Video / Audio
HDMI (3), RGB / Audio In
-
Input - External Control
RS232C In, RJ45
-
Output - Video / Audio
Audio Out / Optical Output
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm .
-
Weight(Head)
67.45Kg .
-
Packed Weight
86.6Kg .
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1957×1160×87mm .
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
2112×280×1283mm .
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
800x600
KEY FEATURES
-
HW
Internal Memory (32GB), SoC ( Dual core A73+Dual core A53), DDR(3GB), Wi-Fi(Built-in, Slot type), Power Indicator, Local Key Operation(1, Power button)
-
SW
Android 8.0
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
370W
-
Max.
500W .
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
TBD
-
Power off
0.5W↓
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built In
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
