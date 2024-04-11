About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TR3DJ Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

TR3DJ Series

86TR3DJ-I

TR3DJ Series

(2)
86TR3DJ-I

True Interactivity Bringing People Together

True Interactivity Bringing People Together

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Multi Touch
SMOOTH TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Multi Touch

The TR3DJ series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board touch experience and makes collaboration much easier.
Enhanced Visibility with Low Parallax
SMOOTH TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Enhanced Visibility with Low Parallax

With 1mm gap between the screen and tempered glass, which supports low parallax, The TR3DJ series can offer precise touch and excellent writing experience.
Dual Pen
SMOOTH TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Dual Pen & Dual Color

The stylus pen comes in two different colors and with two different tip sizes of 3mm and 8mm. The dual pens enable users to write or draw simultaneously.
Easy Writing Experience
SMOOTH TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Easy Writing Experience

The TR3DJ series allows you to write and annotate on all sources, so your writing experience can be easy and satisfying.
Air Class
EASY CONNECTION & SHARING

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive meetings for mobile devices on the same network, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts. Air Class is easily accessible from the TR3DJ's main toolbar.
Built-in OPS Slot
EASY CONNECTION & SHARING

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3DJ series supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount an OPS device at the back of the digital board without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, offering you more expanded functions.
ScreenShare Pro
EASY CONNECTION & SHARING

ScreenShare Pro

ScreenShare Pro enables you to show up to six shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time, and it has enhanced usability by allowing users to share Chromecast and Apple device mirroring on the same network without any additional application.
Bluetooth Connectivity
EASY CONNECTION & SHARING

Bluetooth Connectivity

TR3DJ supports Bluetooth wireless connections to various devices such as speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline meetings and classes can proceed smoothly.
Web Browser
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Web Browser

The TR3DJ series supports an embedded Android web browser, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external tablet or computer.
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Toolbar

The Toolbar allows you to easily find and run the tool they need. The annotation feature works on virtually all file types, and you can highlight the section you wish to emphasize using the Spotlight function. The countdown and stopwatch features help you manage class time effectively.
Audio Experience
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Audio Experience

The TR3DJ series supports built-in speakers in both sides of the front bezel which deliver high-quality sound and clear audio experience.
USB Block
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

USB Block

USB Block Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential for being used in spaces where security is critical.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen size (cm)

    218.44cm (86)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    350nits

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    Anti Glare, 7H(Mohs)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Landscape

  • Air GAP

    1mm

  • Screen protection

    7 Mohs

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • Input - Video / Audio

    HDMI (3), RGB / Audio In

  • Input - External Control

    RS232C In, RJ45

  • Output - Video / Audio

    Audio Out / Optical Output

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm .

  • Weight(Head)

    67.45Kg .

  • Packed Weight

    86.6Kg .

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1957×1160×87mm .

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    2112×280×1283mm .

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    800x600

KEY FEATURES

  • HW

    Internal Memory (32GB), SoC ( Dual core A73+Dual core A53), DDR(3GB), Wi-Fi(Built-in, Slot type), Power Indicator, Local Key Operation(1, Power button)

  • SW

    Android 8.0

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    370W

  • Max.

    500W .

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    TBD

  • Power off

    0.5W↓

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built In

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

Data Sheets

extension : pdf
LG IDB TR3DJ Series_Datasheet.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.