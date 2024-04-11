We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS UHD Signage
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
*Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
**Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
***LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
**Network based control.
Easy Menu Setup for Vertical Needs
*Pre-set Support Vertical : Corporate / Government / Retail, Meeting room.
*Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional).
*Compared to LG's UL3G series.
*SoC : System On Chip.
**GUI : Graphical User Interface.
*e.g. showing specific promotional information according to weather change to store visitors.
**External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota
*LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region).
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
109.22cm (43)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
300nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
10-bit(D), 1.07Billon colors
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
3%
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3, HDCP 2.2 / 1.4), USB 2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In / Out (4 Pin Phone Jack), RJ45 (LAN) In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Ashed Blue
-
Bezel Width
Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4
On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9
-
Weight(Head)
8.8
-
Packed Weight
10.9
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
967 x 564 x 57.1
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
1055 x 660 x 142
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory 8 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Screen Share, Play via URL, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM (Image Sticking Minimization) Method, Control Manager, Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC (Compatibility may differ by equipment), SI Sever Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
80 W
-
Max.
120 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Enegy Saving(70%)
56W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (OldErP for Jordan) / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Software Compatibility
SuperSignCMS, SuperSignControl / Control+, SuperSignWB, SuperSignMedia Editor, Signage365Care3)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder
