webOS UHD Signage

86UL3J-B

webOS UHD Signage

(6)

LG webOS UHD Signage

There are five people conducting a meeting in a room with UL3J series installed on the wall. There is another UL3J series installed across the meeting room on the wall past the window on the left.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Presenting a vivid and lively screen quality by magnifying the display’s content.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution of UHD, it makes the color and details of the contents vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents.

It is displaying the bezel size as 6.9mm by 18.4mm and demonstrating its thinness at 57.5mm depth.

Sophisticated Slim Design

This series is thin in bezel size and thickness*, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.

*Compared to LG's UL3G series.
**Dimensions are of of 55UL3J.

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

High-Performance with LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on UL3J series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**

*SoC : System On Chip.
**GUI : Graphical User Interface.

Various external sensors and signage can be connected through a USB plug-in, providing easy value-added solutions.

Various Sensor Connection

LG webOS smart signage platform helps to easily provide value-added solutions* by supporting simple connections with external sensors** such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc., via USB plug-in.

*e.g. showing specific promotional information according to weather change to store visitors.
**External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.

LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota

Using LG's Promota* application, downloadable on a mobile device, you can easily create your own display contents. With Promota, you can add text and images to create an online profile for your business as well as deliver information such as event news, seasonal menus, promotions, and even more to your customers while recommending easy-to-use templates relevant to your industry.

The store owner is simply using a mobile phone to create menu contents on the menu board.

*LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region).

LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share is a wireless screen sharing solution available through the UL3J series, USB transmission unit, and its app. You can simply share personal PC screen to the display with it's USB dongle button and embedded Wi-Fi*, and can adjust the basic setting values (volume, picture mode, auto bright, etc.) of the connected display without a remote control. Also, the Office Meeting Mode** helps you to display the agenda, note before the meeting starts.

"This consist of images displaying the 3-step instructions on installing LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image pairs the USB Dongle and the LG signage. The second image describes a person holding the USB dongle, attempting to connect it to the PC. The last image consists of people having a meeting by connecting an USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the UL3J on the wall."

*Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
**Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
***LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.

UL3J series is remotely controlled and monitored in a remote location through Control Manager on mobile devices and/or laptops.

Remote Monitoring and Control

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone & PC under network-accessible environment while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments and control the unit remotely in real time.

There are one in the meeting rooms with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the UL3J series.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The UL3J series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
**Network based control.

A video conference is being held as people are screened on signage installed on the wall.

Compatible with Video Conference System

For effective visual meeting, the UL3J series supports its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference.

*Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional).

Easy Menu Setup for
Vertical Needs

UL3J series increases users' convenience by organizing frequently used menus* by industry.

Most frequently used menus are categorized per industry on the left as “Corporate / Government / Retail” and on the right as the “Meeting Room”.

*Pre-set Support Vertical : Corporate / Government / Retail, Meeting room.

Conveniently distributing content through Wi-Fi.

Easy Content Distribution & SW Update

UL3J series features embedded Wi-Fi making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware under the same network.

Wireless Access Point

Wireless Access Point

UL3J series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.

Built-in Speaker

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UL3J series installed in a different place.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.
**So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen size (cm)

    218.44cm (86)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    330nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    DCI 80%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    1.07Billon colors

  • Response Time

    5ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    3%

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN), USB2.0 Type A (2)

  • Output

    Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Ashed Blue

  • Bezel Width

    6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

  • Weight(Head)

    45.2 kgs

  • Packed Weight

    57.7 kgs

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1927 x 1104 x 59.9 mm

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    2115 x 1215 x 228 mm

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

KEY FEATURE

  • HW

    Internal Memory 8GB, Wi-Fi Built-in, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Local Key Operation

  • SW

    webOS ver. (webOS6.0), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Screen Share, Video Tag (4, Max One HDMI input), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Cisco certi ), Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    220 W

  • Max.

    300 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    751 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1024 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Enegy Saving(70%)

    154 W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ErP

    Yes (OldErP for Jordan)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • Promota

    Yes

  • LG ConnectedCare

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic, polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

Data Sheets

extension : pdf
UL3J Series Product Datasheet.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.