75UH5E-B

LG UH5E B Vibrant Colors

Vibrant Colors and Powerful Performance Bring Content

With superb picture quality and cutting-edge intelligence, the UH5E series enlivens colors without the aid of peripherals. Its quality and brightness are enough to capture the attention of passersby. Moreover, its convenient advanced usability allows users to effortlessly control and manage the display.

Superior Picture Quality

True Color, Immersive View

The UH5E series is large enough to display content and get undivided attention from various viewers. LG IPS panel features a wide range of angle to deliver clear content regardless of the position of viewers. Each pixel in the IPS panel reproduces image colors true-to-life, without distortion.

Vivid Color Details with Ultra HD

The UHD resolution allows users to view details even when zooming in on the display, with four times higher definition than FHD. The UH5E ensures stable UHD video playback with HEVC(High Efficiency Video Coding).
LG UH5E B Easy Content Management
Powerful webOS Smart Signage Platform

Easy Content Management

The embedded CMS(Content Management System) allows you to create and edit content using internal/external sources as well as set playlists to play at the desired schedule without the need for a separate PC. Thanks to the intuitive GUI and a menu structure based on usage scenarios, content management has been made much easier.
LG UH5E B Simple Group Management
Powerful webOS Smart Signage Platform

Simple Group Management

The embedded Group Manager makes a master display work as a server and manage other displays1) connected on the same network. This way you can group and control multiple displays in your place of business and distribute playlists to them all at once, using input devices such as a remote control.
LG UH5E B Various Sensor Applications
Powerful webOS Smart Signage Platform

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc. via USB plug-in. The overall cost of ownership is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.
LG UH5E B Multi Screen Mode
Powerful webOS Smart Signage Platform

Multi Screen Mode

PBP(Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with upto 4 input sources while PIP(Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content source.
LG UH5E B Real Time Monitoring and Control
Easy Maintenance

Real-Time Monitoring & Control

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of multiple displays in different locations in realtime. It is available on internet-connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations anywhere.
LG UH5E B Real Time Care Service
Easy Maintenance

Real-time Care Service

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service LG ConnectedCare*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client's business.

*The availability of "LG ConnectedCare" service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

LG UH5E B Content Sharing

Wireless Solution

Content Sharing
Content Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.
Real-time Promotion
With Beacon and BLE(Bluetooth Low Energy), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time. 
LG UH5E B Wireless Access Point
Wireless Solution

Wireless Access Point

The UH5E series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
LG UH5E B Compatibility With AV Control System
High Compatibility

Compatibility with AV Control System

The UH5E series has been certified Crestron Connected for a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control1), boosting business management efficiency.

*1) Network-based control.

LG UH5E B Compatibility with Video Conference System
High Compatibility

Compatibility with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH5E has certified its compatibility with Cisco Spark Room Kits, a system that offers powerful and integrated control1) for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time to set up the picture quality or to change input on incoming calls.

*1) The integrated control of the display and Cisco system in enabled through the HDMI cable connection.

LG UH5E B Slim And Tidy in Appearance
Space-efficient Design

Slim and Tidy in Appearance

Although UH5E series is a large-sized display, the product still has a slim depth, a feature that allows easy installation by using less space. An immersive view is attained while maintaining a sleek look.
LG UH5E B Detachable Logo Built
Space-efficient Design

Detachable Logo

The detachable logo allows for installation in the desired orientation in landscape or portrait mode, making it easy for the user to arrange the signage.

*Except 75(190.5cm)

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    75 (190.5cm)

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    500

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    14.9mm (Even, Off-Bezel)

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    1,682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9 mm (Without logo and handle)

  • Weight (Head)

    41.5kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,816 x 1,123 x 228 mm

  • Packed Weight

    49kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ./Max

    180W/260W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    126W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A"/CE/KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable (1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSF), Wall Mount (LSW640A/B), Touch Overlay(KT-T75E)

Catalog,Leaflet

extension : pdf
Digital Signage Range Catalogue.pdf
extension : pdf
98-86-75UH5E Leaflet_low_181024.pdf
To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.