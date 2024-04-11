We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GSCD Ultra Light Series
LG GSCD069-GN Ultra Light Series
* Require purchase of 90° corner installable model.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions
LG GSCD069-GN Software Solutions
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD 1921
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
6.94
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
72x36
-
Module Dimensions (WxH, mm)
500x250mm
-
Weight per Module (kg)
1.3kg
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2 × 4 / 2 × 2 (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
144 × 144 / 144 × 72 (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
1,000 × 1,000 × 84.4 mm / 1,000 × 500 × 84.4 mm (Half-sized)
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
1.000 / 0.500 (Half-sized)
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
18.5 / 10.4 (Half-sized)
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
18.5 / 20.8 (Half-sized)
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
20,736
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
-
Cabinet Material
Aluminum Profile
-
Service access
Front or Rear (One Option Only)
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max. Brightness (After Calibration)
5,000
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,200-9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
134
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.003CxCy
-
Contrast Ratio
6,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
680 / 340 (Half-sized)
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
226 / 114 (Half-sized)
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
680
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-30°C to +50°C
-
Operating Humidity
10-99%RH
-
IP Rating (Front / Rear)
IP65 / IP65
CONTROLLER(CVCA)
-
Connectivity - Input
HDMI (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 2.2, HDCP 1.4), OPS, USB 2.0
-
Connectivity - Output
Gigabit Ethernet × 16, RS-232C In/Out (4 Pin Phone-jack)
-
Connectivity - Control
RJ45 In (LAN)
-
Video - Resolution
3,840 × 2,160 @ 60Hz
-
Video - Format
RGB / YCbCr4:4:4 / YCbCr4:2:2
-
Feature
8 GB (System 4 GB + Available 3.6 GB), Temperature Sensor, Local Key Operation, Signal Redundancy, HDR10
-
Software - Platform
webOS 4.0 w / Open API Support
-
Software - Setup and Maintenance
LG LED Assistant
-
Software - Content Management
LG SuperSign CMS
-
Software - Cloud Monitoring
LG ConnectedCare
-
Physical Specs - Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
443 × 63 × 307.5 → EIA Standard Rack (2U)
-
Physical Specs - Weight (kg)
4.9
-
Power Specs - Power Supply (V)
AC 100-240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Specs - Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Specs - Power Consumption (W)
50 (Max.)
-
Environmental Conditions - Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Environmental Conditions - Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
-
Certifications - Safety
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
Certifications - EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
