21:9 All-in-One LED Display
A wide LED screen is installed on the wall of a meeting room with a large round table. The expansive LED screen shows an ongoing video conference.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
21:9 Widescreen
The LAED screen, with a 21:9 ratio and a size of 171 inches, provides more information than a 136-inch 16:9 screen.
Easy Installation
This consists of total 3 steps' images for securing three cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.
* Fixing screws or installing wall mount/accessories is needed additionally.
Versatile Installation with Dedicated Accessories
The LAED series installed on the wall of high-rise space with wall mounted, and installed with the dedicated stand are shown on the two different images.
* Stand accessories need to be purchased separately.
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.56
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
2,560 × 1,080
-
Module Dimensions (W × H, mm)
250 × 281.25
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
16 × 6 (Total 96)
-
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
4,003.3 × 1,691.8 × 36.5 (Thickest 70)
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
6.8
-
Screen Weight (kg)
176
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
409,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.2
-
Cabinet Material
Aluminum
-
Service access
Front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Brightness (nit)
500
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,200 - 9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
98%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015 Cx, Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16(HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
2,100
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
840
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
311
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
7,165
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
2,866
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)
1,062
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,960
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
0 to +40
-
Operating Humidity
10-90% RH
-
IP Rating (Front / Rear)
IP30 / IP20
SPEAKER
-
Speaker
Built-in (9 W + 9 W)
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE,FCC,ETL,CB
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
Embedded
I/O PORT
-
I/O Port
HDMI (3), DP (1), USB, LAN, RS-232C In/Out, IR,
Optical Digital Audio Out
-
