*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Status Indicator of Signal Detection

Status Indicator of Signal Detection

Status indicators and button are in the main frame of the cabinet structure, and can be accessed from both front and back.

*Visit LSBB user manual for more details of the status indicators and button.

Easy Alignment in Z-direction

Easy Alignment in Z-direction

A uniform tool can be used for X/Y/Z 6-axis adjustment between panels. Module can be easily adjusted in Z-direction, and flatness can be optimized again.

Front Serviceability

Front Serviceability

The product offers front access, freeing customers from needing rear access space.

Easy-handling Lightweight Cabinet

Easy-handling Lightweight Cabinet

It’s lightweight and easy to install, effectively reducing the risk of damage during installation. A full set of LED screens is still light, reducing strain on the structure holding the screens.

Signal / Power Redundancy

Signal / Power Redundancy

With an additional controller and power unit, a back-up controller activates if a signal transmission error occurs, preventing a screen blackout error (Signal Redundancy). The product also offers Power Redundancy as an option.* Two power units are provided in single LED cabinet one activates to provide power when the other fails.

*In the case of Power Redundancy, additional options are available as add-ons while ordering and will incur additional costs.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LSBB series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power).

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.938

  • Module Resolution (W × H)

    160 × 360

  • Module Dimensions (W × H, mm)

    150 × 337.5

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.50

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    4 × 1

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    640 × 360

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

    600 × 337.5 × 56

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.203

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)

    6.0

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    30.0

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    1,137,777

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    0.5

  • Cabinet Material

    Die casting Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max. Brightness (After Calibration)

    600

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200-9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)

    160 × 140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003 Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    5,000 : 1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    120

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    40

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    600

  • Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Max.)

    409

  • Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Avg.)

    136

  • Power Consumption (BTU/m², Max.)

    2,047

  • Power Supply (V)

    AC 100-240 V (50-60 Hz)

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    -20 to +40

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80% RH

  • IP Rating Front / Rear

    IP5X / IP5X

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.