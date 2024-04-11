We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fine-pitch Essential Series
Fine-pitch Essential Series
*All images in this datasheet are for illustrative purposes only.
*Visit LSBB user manual for more details of the status indicators and button.
* In the case of Power Redundancy, additional options are available as add-ons while ordering and will incur additional costs.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power).
PHYSICAL PARAMETER
-
Pixel Configuration
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.56
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
96 × 216
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
150 × 337.5
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.50
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
4 × 1
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
384 × 216
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)
600 × 337.5 × 56
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.203
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
30.0
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)
6.0
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
409,600
-
Flatness of Cabinet
0.5
-
Cabinet Material
Die Casting Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Max. Brightness (After Calibration)
600
-
Color Temperature
3,200-9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
160 × 140
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000 : 1 (Typ.)
-
Processing Depth (bit)
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
120
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
40
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
600
-
Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Max.)
409
-
Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Avg.)
136
-
Power Consumption (BTU/㎡, Max.)
2,047
-
Power Supply (V)
AC 100-240 V (50-60 Hz)
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-20 to +40
-
Operating Humidity
10-80% RH
-
IP rating Front / Rear
IP5X / IP5X
-
