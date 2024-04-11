About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG MAGNIT Micro LED Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG MAGNIT Micro LED Display

LSAQ009

LG MAGNIT Micro LED Display

Front view with infill image

Micro LED Display with Detachable PSU

The control room has a large screen that is divided into sections, providing detailed and clear information. It is being monitored by a large number of people.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Remote Power and
Power Redundancy

LSAQ’s Remote PSU (Power Supply Unit) is designed to be installed separately from the screen, rather than inside the cabinet. This unique design allows for hot swapping, which means that failed Power Module can be replaced without disrupting the operation of the screen. This results in minimal downtime and maximizes efficiency, making it an ideal choice for businesses and organizations that require uninterrupted performance.

The Power Supply Unit of LSAQ is positioned in the Power Room instead of inside the cabinet.

*Remote Power supplies and its accessories are sold separately , for more details speak to our sales managers.

Enhanced Uniformity with
LST (LG Surface Treatment) Technology

LG MAGNIT's innovative Chip Transfer and Surface Treatment Technology enhances white uniformity and reduces color distortion from any angle, delivering true and accurate wide-angle viewing experiences. This technology ensures remarkable color uniformity, resulting in superior image quality.

While conventional screens distort colors (appearing red) at different angles, MAGNIT displays accurate results from every viewing angle.

Achieving True Black with
Direct Chip Mounting

LG MAGNIT's advanced and precise method for direct bonding micro-sized chips onto circuit boards combined with the black coating technology, creates a stunning black expression that stands out compared to SMD-type LED displays. This makes it the ideal choice for displaying content that requires deep black color, ensuring that every image is rich, vibrant, and true to life.

Traditional SMD-type LEDs have larger chips, and the casing color used for the LED chips gives the screen an overall gray appearance. In contrast, Micro LEDs directly embed micro-sized chips on the substrate, with the non-chip areas being black, resulting in better representation of black color.

* Based on LG's conventional LED Signage

Accurate Colors as Intended

By carefully selecting an LED chip which is a key factor to determine color purity, its narrowed wavelength allows LG MAGNIT to show uniform colors across the screen. Furthermore, the enhanced Gamut Transfer technology supports it to describe colors close to the original color, which is essential for places where exact color representation is demanding.

The Ferris wheel shines brightly with vibrant colors.

Ai-powered Viewing Experience with Alpha 7 Processor

LG MAGNIT features an advanced AI-powered Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor that optimizes clarity and sharpness to deliver an outstanding viewing experience. Its advanced AI technology enables the processor to recognize and analyze content, tailoring the display settings for each individual scene to create a highly realistic and immersive image possible.

Through optimization by the Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor, nebulae in the night sky appear more vibrant and exhibit enhanced sharpness.

Sleek Look with Smooth Surface

The screen surface of LG MAGNIT is very smooth just as LCD, making it looks nice even when the screen is off. Also, audiences or installers feel soft when touching the screen. If fingerprints are on the surface, they can be simply removed by wiping with a soft cloth without the need for any chemicals.

A smooth-surfaced large screen is installed on the wall.

Care Less with Sturdy Design

Through several layers of coated film, LG MAGNIT can protect its LED chips from risks caused by water drops, dust, static electricity or physical impacts. Considering that it is usually installed in public places where many people come and go, its stability is vitally important to minimize unforeseen accidents.

Protecting LED chips from water drops, dust, static electricity and physical impacts

* Based on in-house testing in accordance with the certification criteria, or under actual operating conditions.

Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CSAB system controller, the LSAQ series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSAQ series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Micro

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.9375

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    320 × 120

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    300 × 112.5

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.19

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    2 × 3

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    640 × 360

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    600 x 337.5 x 44.9

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.203

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    6.4

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    31.6

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    1,137,778

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Cabinet Material

    Extrusion Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front and Rear
    * Module can be accessed only from the front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    600 / Peak 1,200

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200~9,300 / Default 7,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.02Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    100,000:1 @10lux

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    67

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    40

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    331

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    229

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    137

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    1,132

  • Power Supply (V)

    48 Vdc

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80%RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP50

  • IP rating Rear

    IP20

STANDARD

  • Certification

    Safety 60950-1,
    EMC Class B,
    BS476 Part7 Class1

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CSAB-00915D

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.