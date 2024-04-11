We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG MAGNIT Micro LED Display
Micro LED Display with Detachable PSU
The control room has a large screen that is divided into sections, providing detailed and clear information. It is being monitored by a large number of people.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Remote Power and
Power Redundancy
The Power Supply Unit of LSAQ is positioned in the Power Room instead of inside the cabinet.
*Remote Power supplies and its accessories are sold separately , for more details speak to our sales managers.
Enhanced Uniformity with
LST (LG Surface Treatment) Technology
While conventional screens distort colors (appearing red) at different angles, MAGNIT displays accurate results from every viewing angle.
Achieving True Black with
Direct Chip Mounting
Traditional SMD-type LEDs have larger chips, and the casing color used for the LED chips gives the screen an overall gray appearance. In contrast, Micro LEDs directly embed micro-sized chips on the substrate, with the non-chip areas being black, resulting in better representation of black color.
* Based on LG's conventional LED Signage
Accurate Colors as Intended
The Ferris wheel shines brightly with vibrant colors.
Ai-powered Viewing Experience with Alpha 7 Processor
Through optimization by the Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor, nebulae in the night sky appear more vibrant and exhibit enhanced sharpness.
Sleek Look with Smooth Surface
A smooth-surfaced large screen is installed on the wall.
Care Less with Sturdy Design
Protecting LED chips from water drops, dust, static electricity and physical impacts
* Based on in-house testing in accordance with the certification criteria, or under actual operating conditions.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSAQ series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
* Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
* LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pixel Configuration
Micro
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.9375
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
320 × 120
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
300 × 112.5
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.19
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
2 × 3
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
640 × 360
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
600 x 337.5 x 44.9
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.203
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
6.4
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
31.6
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
1,137,778
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
-
Cabinet Material
Extrusion Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front and Rear
* Module can be accessed only from the front
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)
600 / Peak 1,200
-
Color Temperature (K)
3,200~9,300 / Default 7,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
95%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.02Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
100,000:1 @10lux
-
Processing Depth (bit)
20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
67
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
40
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
331
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
229
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
137
-
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)
1,132
-
Power Supply (V)
48 Vdc
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
10-80%RH
-
IP rating Front
IP50
-
IP rating Rear
IP20
STANDARD
-
Certification
Safety 60950-1,
EMC Class B,
BS476 Part7 Class1
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CSAB-00915D
-
