SuperSign Cloud

An integrated and intuitive management system, for creative signage content

SuperSign Cloud

SuperSign Cloud

Introduction Feature

Introduction

03-SuperSign-Cloud-Introduction

Suitable for small- and medium-sized .businesses,
content management software from LG delivers convenient user experiences,
connecting customers to a range of services and sparking their creativity.

Feature

04-Create-Marketing-Designs-as-Easy-as-Professionals

* Design, Art, and Music services are only available to customers with paid subscriptions

Easily Create Professional Marketing Designs

Compatibility with third-party apps puts a wide range of professional images and templates at your fingertips.
Creations can then be published direct to the SuperSign Cloud, with support from a dedicated content editor.

* LGE is considering adding new and multiple partners on SuperSign Cloud to provide more contents and templates

05-Turn-Data-into-Insights-m

Turn Data into Insights

All the tools you need to create innovative signage are available via the SuperSign Cloud dashboard.
A user-friendly interface provides in-depth data and analytics support,
so you can monitor licensing info, check device status, and receive intuitive insights.

Leaflet

LG India SuperSign Cloud_Brochure_240321.pdf

Download