Manage The Displays on Schools Anywhere, Anytime More Efficiently1

Manage The Displays on Schools Anywhere, Anytime More Efficiently

LG-ConnectedCare-DMS-02-logo-ID-D

With the development of technology, digital transformation is actively underway in schools and classrooms. An example of this transition can be seen in the ongoing upgrade from traditional blackboards to interactive whiteboards. LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud service that provides specialized solutions for educational environments, offering real-time monitoring and remote device control for LG CreateBoard and LG TV signage models.*

* LG ConnectedCare DMS is currently only available on LG CreateBoard. This feature will soon be expanded to include other models, beginning with the UR640S in mid-2023 and followed by more webOS products thereafter.

Monitoring Device Control
Monitoring

LG ConnectedCare DMS makes site visits a thing of the past. With real-time monitoring via an online dashboard, users can perform status updates remotely, which means no more on-site device inspections. The system automatically detects issues and sends email alerts direct to the IT manager, so they can take the appropriate action.

Dashboard

The LG ConnectedCare DMS dashboard allows you to view and monitor multiple devices at the same time, thereby saving time and boosting efficiency.

Thresholds / Email Notifications

The application automatically monitors 11 different items across four independent categories (proof of play, self-diagnosis, misconfiguration, and heavy load). When anomalies are detected, it sends a warning email according to the operational parameters set by the user.

Issue Management

The current status of all issues raised can be categorized using a filter feature, enabling more effective management and a swifter response.

Device Control

In the modern classroom, a wide range of technologies are installed and used simultaneously. For administrators attempting to manage these devices individually, this can be a potentially time-consuming problem. The LG ConnectedCare DMS allows centralized and simple control over display equipment and LG CreateBoard, increasing efficiency and convenience through remote operation.

Remote Control

Devices with LG ConnectedCare DMS can be remotely controlled. Thanks to LG ConnectedCare DMS, frequently used device functions such as power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied remotely, while content such as images, videos, audio messages, and live streaming can also be shared with specific devices. Another key benefit is remote app installation and updates, which helps lessen the need for on-site response.

 

Multi-Control

Select multiple devices to be controlled remotely and update their settings all at once. General settings, power settings, application management, and multimedia can all be effectively managed and controlled simultaneously.

Broadcast / Alert Message

Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main systems hub to individual classroom devices, so you can create bespoke groups and deliver messages to the intended recipients. In case of urgent occasions, such as fire drills or school lockdowns, the main system can interrupt the original content with an alert message. Such messages can be distributed across the system, to guide teachers and students in taking the appropriate safety measures.

 

Scheduling

Confirm existing schedules or quickly and easily create new ones. Various user-friendly features can be activated and scheduled, including brightness and locking, etc.

Cloning Settings Data

  • Integration of new equipment is made smoother by migrating existing settings to new devices.

     

File Box

  • Convenient storage for frequently used images, videos, sounds, apps, and files, with 1GB of space per account.

     

Leaflet

LG ConnectedCare DMS_India Brochure_240321.pdf

Download