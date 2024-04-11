We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transparent OLED Touch
Expandable Design
*Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
139.7cm (55)
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., nit, APL 100%, Without Glass)
150
-
Brightness (Typ., nit, APL 25%, without Glass)
400
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000 : 1
-
Color Gamut
BT709 120 %
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)
-
Response Time
1 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Hard coating (2H)
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
18 / 7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
-
Transparency (Typ.)
33% (Set)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 1.3), USB 2.0 Type A, USB 2.0 Type A (Touch Control Board Only)
-
Output
DP, Audio, USB 2.0 Type B (Touch USB)
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 (LAN) In/Out, IR In (External IR Receiver)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Matt Silver
-
Bezel Width
7.9 / 7.9 / 7.9 / 144.5 mm (T / R / L / B)
-
Weight (Head)
(Head) 14.6 kg
(Signage Box) 3.4 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
(Head) 1,225.5 x 832.9 x 7.0 mm
(Signage Box) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7 mm
-
Protection Glass
Depth 3.0 mm , Tempered / Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective, Shatter-Proof
FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory (16GB), Temperature Sensor, FAN, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected®(Network based control), PM Mode, Wake on LAN, HDMI-CEC(Compatibility may differ by equipment.), SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity Range
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
250 W / 280 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
853 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 955 BTU/Hr (Max.)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
Yes (EU Only)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
Signage365Care
Yes (The availability can differ by region.)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables (1,600 mm × 4 ea for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable (3 M), Micro to A Type USB Cable (1.8 M for Connection Between Touch and Signage Box), A to B Type USB Cable (Touch Out), Tape (10 ea for Cabling / 10 ea EMI Gasket Tape), Screw (M4 × L22, 12 ea / M4 Nut 12 ea / M3 × L5.5, 8 ea / M3 × L3.5, 20 ea), Shield Cover Ass'y, Rubber Damper 4 ea, Touch Cable Holder 2 ea
-
