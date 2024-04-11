About Cookies on This Site

A New Level of See-through View

LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage illuminates spaces that once were hidden away behind the display, completely harmonizing with its surroundings. It can respond according to viewers’ touch, which has great potential for various applications where customer interactions are required.
UNRIVALED PICTURE QUALITY

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent Touch OLED Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 33% even with P-Cap touch film much higher than conventional LCD transparent displays (10%*).


*Based on LG’s WFB series

UNRIVALED PICTURE QUALITY

Accurate and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

 

VERSATILE SOLUTION

Intuitive P-Cap Touch

By adding P-Cap touch sensor film to the display, the utilization possibilities expand to various industries where customer interaction services are demanding. P-Cap touch type is much better in accurate and fast touch responses than IR type, so users can fully enjoy its fascinating content using their fingertips with no lag.
VERSATILE SOLUTION

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.


*Optically Clear Adhesive
SPATIAL HARMONY

Expandable Design

LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

*Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    139.7cm (55)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (Typ., nit, APL 100%, Without Glass)

    150

  • Brightness (Typ., nit, APL 25%, without Glass)

    400

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000 : 1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120 %

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)

  • Response Time

    1 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Hard coating (2H)

  • Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

    18 / 7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • Transparency (Typ.)

    33% (Set)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 1.3), USB 2.0 Type A, USB 2.0 Type A (Touch Control Board Only)

  • Output

    DP, Audio, USB 2.0 Type B (Touch USB)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/Out, RJ45 (LAN) In/Out, IR In (External IR Receiver)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Matt Silver

  • Bezel Width

    7.9 / 7.9 / 7.9 / 144.5 mm (T / R / L / B)

  • Weight (Head)

    (Head) 14.6 kg
    (Signage Box) 3.4 kg

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    (Head) 1,225.5 x 832.9 x 7.0 mm
    (Signage Box) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7 mm

  • Protection Glass

    Depth 3.0 mm , Tempered / Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective, Shatter-Proof

FEATURE

  • Key Feature

    Internal Memory (16GB), Temperature Sensor, FAN, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected®(Network based control), PM Mode, Wake on LAN, HDMI-CEC(Compatibility may differ by equipment.), SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature Range

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity Range

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ. / Max.

    250 W / 280 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    853 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 955 BTU/Hr (Max.)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP

    Yes (EU Only)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • Signage365Care

    Yes (The availability can differ by region.)

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables (1,600 mm × 4 ea for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable (3 M), Micro to A Type USB Cable (1.8 M for Connection Between Touch and Signage Box), A to B Type USB Cable (Touch Out), Tape (10 ea for Cabling / 10 ea EMI Gasket Tape), Screw (M4 × L22, 12 ea / M4 Nut 12 ea / M3 × L5.5, 8 ea / M3 × L3.5, 20 ea), Shield Cover Ass'y, Rubber Damper 4 ea, Touch Cable Holder 2 ea

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.