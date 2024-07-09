About Cookies on This Site

Supported by simple editing tools, this hotel content management system provides a one-click service and IP network-based remote management solutions.

Pro:Centric V

Simple, convenient and effective.
Stay connected, with LG management tools.

UI Management

Improved Guest
Connectivity

Group and Remote Management

Intuitive Content
Management

Interactive Service and Advertisement

Personalized
Messaging Services

Supported by its own server and application, Pro:Centric V provides
comprehensive solutions especially for RF infrastructure, letting hoteliers deliver
information more effectively. Services covers everything from
wake-up calls and weather forecasts to info about facilities and personalized
guest messaging, all the while reinforcing the hotel's brand image.

* IP infrastructure available. (remote management function not supported.)

Designed for Living

A diverse range of features allows guests to build up their very own
digital content environment, making the hotel experience a home away from home.
This makes their stay more convenient, more comfortable and more personal.

Create and edit UI content without the need for coding, thanks to user-friendly Pro:Centric UI management tools. With a range of stylish templates provided, the hotel TV experience can be enriched with bespoke content, delivered in a way that’s impactful yet unobtrusive. Ultimately, this delivers a warmer welcome to the guest.

Create, Manage & Enjoy

With 40 pages of billboards and 8 hotel channels to choose from, hotels can
tailor the look and feel of their content and communications with a wide
variety of user-friendly materials. These management tools provide guests
with hotel infomation and a range of additional services, and are designed
to put a world of creativity at your fingertips.

A combination of remote management functions improves management efficiency, while FW updates, splash image settings and network TV controls enliven the overall guest experience. Managers can send messages and notices to selected groups or customized updates from the hotel, tailored to the interests of guests and the purpose of their visit.

Property Management System

The Pro:Centric Application interfaces with the Property Management
System (PMS) to provide helpful services such as welcome messages,
automatic language settings and billing info.

Customers can now request hotel services such as room cleaning and laundry at the click of a button, while hotel managers can provide them with personalized advertisements and messaging.

Redefining Hotel TV

The world is changing. Guests are looking for services that are
responsive to their unique requirements. Our newest hotel TV
streamlines hotel operations, while permsonalizing the user experience.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.