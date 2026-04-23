About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Signage 365 Care

LG SuperSign 356 Care is a cloud service solution to manage the operation of LG digital signage displays. Contact LG India today to see how it can enhance your business.

Signage 365 Care

Provides fault diagnosis and remote control service to ensure the stable operation of client business.

IntroductionStructureKey featuresMaintenance processUsage scenario

Introduction

Signage 365 Care is a cloud service solution for remotely managing the operating status of signage displays installed in client workplaces. It provides fault diagnosis and remote-control services via monitoring by LG service, ensuring the stable operation of a client’s business.

Structure

*The versions of webOS and displays supported are currently being expanded. For further details, please contact LG sales in your region.

Key features

Always prepared

Through direct monitoring and remote diagnosis by LG service, peace of mind when it comes to reliable display operation, and efficient management.

Less downtime

Reduction of average handling time and number of dispatches.

Virtual network computing

Efficient control management with VNC and remote UI.

One solution

Real-time, seamless monitoring for all devices with one solution.

Maintenance process

Usage scenario

Small business owner

With retail businesses so busy during their open hours, it can be difficult to obtain prompt assistance for signage technical issues during the business day, which can negatively impact revenue given the importance of signage advertising for a retail store. Delivering a critical solution, Signage 365 Care provides remote monitoring of the operating status of signage displays with real-time fault diagnosis so your staff can stay focused on attending to customers.

SI company

With their wide sales networks, SI companies typically must care for broad ranging customers. By adopting Signage 365 care, an SI company is able to manage any issues directly, reducing cost and resource burden, in addition to immediate maintenance and troubleshooting.

Global corporation

A large franchise company, which operates many branches countrywide, is able to easily manage the operating status of signage displays installed across various sites.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Contact us

Phone

Information display: 1800-180-9898 Monday to Sunday
SAC Solutions: 1800-180-3575 Monday to Saturday
(Excluding national holidays, 9am to 6pm IST)

Mail

ID : (Sales) b2b.solutions@lge.com (Service) b2bsupport.india@lgepartner.com / SAC : (Sales) sac.marketing@lge.com (Service) sac.marketing@lge.com

Address

LG Electronics India Ltd. A-24/6,
Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road,
New Delhi - 110044