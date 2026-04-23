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SuperSign Simple Editor

SuperSign Simple Editor is a signage content management software designed to create content and playlist and easily distribute them with USB playback. Find out more below.

SuperSign_Hero_06_M02_LG-Simple-Editor_30012019_1548884966678

SuperSign_Hero_06_M02_LG-Simple-Editor_30012019_1548884966678

LG simple editor

Create new content by simplifying processes, and immediate playback on signage.

IntroductionStructureKey featuresUsage scenario

Introduction

 

With LG Simple Editor, create new content utilizing pre-installed templates or import/edit pre-saved content. Then create a playlist by adding the saved content, and share the playlist to an external TV via a USB or network distribution.

Structure

Key features

Provides various templates

Creation with embedded templates.

Easy scheduling

Content scheduling and direct distribution via USB.

Distribution via network

Over network content distribution available.

Usage scenario

Small franchise business

LG Simple Editor is recommended for small businesses and sports bars which require simple content display or play-on-air via their signage. It enables easy new content creation by simplifying processes, and immediate playback on signage.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Contact us

Phone

Information display: 1800-180-9898 Monday to Sunday
SAC Solutions: 1800-180-3575 Monday to Saturday
(Excluding national holidays, 9am to 6pm IST)

Mail

ID : (Sales) b2b.solutions@lge.com (Service) b2bsupport.india@lgepartner.com / SAC : (Sales) sac.marketing@lge.com (Service) sac.marketing@lge.com

Address

LG Electronics India Ltd. A-24/6,
Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road,
New Delhi - 110044