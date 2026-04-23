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A retail store employee in a vest and hard hat gestures toward a digital display showing a woman with "Employee of the Year" text. Another person, holding a folder, observes the screen in a modern retail space with shelves of clothing and bags.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

LG SignageCare Solution



Information exchange through digital displays continues to grow. As such, it has become more important than ever for your business to partner with experts capable of providing prompt, professional and reliable responses to various issues to minimize inconvenience and enhance long term management of your digital displays.

*The information about ‘LG Signage Care Solution’ is subject to change without notice. Terms and conditions may vary by country. Please ask local LG Sales for specific details.​

LG ExtendedCare

Extended warranty service to provide longer warranty and hardware maintenance service.

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TCS

TCS provides you with routine maintenance, preventive care and service when you need it.

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Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Contact us

Phone

Information display: 1800-180-9898 Monday to Sunday
SAC Solutions: 1800-180-3575 Monday to Saturday
(Excluding national holidays, 9am to 6pm IST)

Mail

ID : (Sales) b2b.solutions@lge.com (Service) b2bsupport.india@lgepartner.com / SAC : (Sales) sac.marketing@lge.com (Service) sac.marketing@lge.com

Address

LG Electronics India Ltd. A-24/6,
Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road,
New Delhi - 110044