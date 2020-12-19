About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

HVAC is Key in Healthcare Renovations

HVACBlog19/12/2020

Share this content.

Always Cool with LG HVAC: Commercial Applications1
LG Multi V 5

LG’s Multi V 5 offers the flexibility required in a hospital environment

LG DUAL Vane Cassette AC

LG’s DUAL Vane Cassette ensure long term comfort for patients

LG Advanced system configurations

Advanced system configurations can meet the needs of any healthcare facility

*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information on solutions and products.

Back to list
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Contact us

Phone

Information display: 1800-180-9898 Monday to Sunday
SAC Solutions: 1800-180-3575 Monday to Saturday
(Excluding national holidays, 9am to 6pm IST)

Mail

ID : (Sales) b2b.solutions@lge.com (Service) b2bsupport.india@lgepartner.com / SAC : (Sales) sac.marketing@lge.com (Service) sac.marketing@lge.com

Address

LG Electronics India Ltd. A-24/6,
Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road,
New Delhi - 110044