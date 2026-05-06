Why Wet Cleaning Is the Smart Choice for Your Business?

Key Takeaways for Business Decision-Makers 1. LG Wet Cleaning uses water-based solvent technology, eliminating toxic PERC and hydrocarbons used in traditional dry cleaning. 2. The Inverter Direct Drive™ motor connects directly to the drum (no belt, no pulley), reducing mechanical wear, operating noise below 60 dB, and long-term maintenance costs for commercial operators. 3. With wash-to-dry turnaround* in under 50* minutes and six pre-set fabric programmes (Cotton, Synthetic, Rayon, Linen, Wool, Silk), LG Wet Cleaning machines deliver throughput speeds that directly improve laundromat and on-premises facility revenue.

*T&C apply

Disclaimer: Performance specifications, cycle times, noise levels, and operational benefits may vary based on fabric type, load conditions, installation environment, and usage practices. Statements regarding safety, efficiency, and regulatory aspects are indicative and do not constitute a guarantee or legal assurance. Customers are advised to evaluate suitability based on their specific business requirements and applicable laws.

In commercial laundry, margins are made and lost in the details. The detergent cost per cycle, water consumed throughout the day and so many small things that need to be taken care of.

The best way to address all of these simultaneously is to move from traditional dry cleaning to LG Wet Cleaning, a professional-grade alternative that wins for businesses.