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Why Wet Cleaning Is the Smart Choice for Your Business?
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Key Takeaways for Business Decision-Makers
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1. LG Wet Cleaning uses water-based solvent technology, eliminating toxic PERC and hydrocarbons used in traditional dry cleaning.
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2. The Inverter Direct Drive™ motor connects directly to the drum (no belt, no pulley), reducing mechanical wear, operating noise below 60 dB, and long-term maintenance costs for commercial operators.
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3. With wash-to-dry turnaround* in under 50* minutes and six pre-set fabric programmes (Cotton, Synthetic, Rayon, Linen, Wool, Silk), LG Wet Cleaning machines deliver throughput speeds that directly improve laundromat and on-premises facility revenue.
*T&C apply
Disclaimer: Performance specifications, cycle times, noise levels, and operational benefits may vary based on fabric type, load conditions, installation environment, and usage practices. Statements regarding safety, efficiency, and regulatory aspects are indicative and do not constitute a guarantee or legal assurance. Customers are advised to evaluate suitability based on their specific business requirements and applicable laws.
In commercial laundry, margins are made and lost in the details. The detergent cost per cycle, water consumed throughout the day and so many small things that need to be taken care of.
The best way to address all of these simultaneously is to move from traditional dry cleaning to LG Wet Cleaning, a professional-grade alternative that wins for businesses.
What Is LG Wet Cleaning?
LG Wet Cleaning is an advanced commercial laundering system that uses water and specially formulated solvents, as opposed to the petroleum-based chemicals used in traditional dry cleaning.
Experts recommend wet cleaning as the most future-proof approach for commercial laundry businesses. Here is why the distinction matters for your operation:
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Parameter
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Traditional Dry Cleaning
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LG Wet Cleaning
|Cleaning Agent
|PERC / Hydrocarbon solvents
|Water + specialised detergents
|Fabric Types Handled
|Limited (mostly delicates)
|Cotton, Silk, Wool, Linen, Rayon, Synthetic
|Turnaround Time
|Several hours to overnight
|Under 50 minutes (wash-to-dry)
|Staff Safety
|Chemical exposure risk
|Minimal chemical hazard
|Operating Cost
|High chemical procurement cost
|Lower variable cost with auto-dosing
|Regulatory Risk
|Increasing PERC restrictions
|Compliant with green mandates
What Technologies Power LG Wet Cleaning Machines?
In short, LG Wet Cleaning is not simply a 'water wash with a commercial label.' It is a purpose-engineered system with eight distinct technologies working in concert.
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Technology
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What It Does
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Business Benefit
|Inverter Direct Drive™
|Drum attached directly to motor — no belt or pulley
|Lower noise (<60 dB), less wear, longer machine life
|Atomizing & Twin Spray
|Atomizing nozzle sprays water onto garments; Twin Spray circulates soapy water
|Deep penetration, superior stain removal, less re-cleaning
|Gyro Balancing System
|Algorithm-based drum balancing during spin cycles
|Stable operation, consistent results, reduced vibration
|Smart Moisture Control (Sensor Dry)
|Sensors halt drying at optimal moisture level
|Prevents over-drying, eliminates fabric shrinkage
How Can LG Wet Cleaning Make Your Business Faster?
Turnaround speed is a revenue lever for every commercial laundry operator. Fewer minutes per cycle means more cycles per shift, more garments processed per day, and a faster return on capital investment.
LG Wet Cleaning's wash-to-dry cycle times* by fabric type:
· Cotton: 43* minutes wash-to-dry
· Synthetic: 25* minutes wash-to-dry
· Wool: 30* minutes wash-to-dry
· Silk: 20* minutes wash-to-dry
*T&C apply
Disclaimer: Performance specifications, cycle times, noise levels, and operational benefits may vary based on fabric type, load conditions, installation environment, and usage practices. Statements regarding safety, efficiency, and regulatory aspects are indicative and do not constitute a guarantee or legal assurance. Customers are advised to evaluate suitability based on their specific business requirements and applicable laws.
Smart Moisture Control via Sensor Dry halts the drying cycle at the precise moisture level for each fabric, eliminating shrinkage claims, reducing rewashing, and protecting business reputation with high-value clients.
How Do You Evaluate LG Wet Cleaning for Your Facility?
The evaluation process for a commercial laundry investment should be systematic. Here is a structured approach:
1. Step 1: Assess your current garment portfolio. Identify the fabric types you handle most — Cotton, Wool, Silk, Linen, or Synthetic. LG Wet Cleaning's six pre-set programmes cover all of them.
2. Step 2: Calculate your current rewash rate and solvent costs. These are typically the highest variable cost lines in a dry cleaning operation. LG's Intelligent Auto-Dosing reduces chemical spend per cycle.
3. Step 3: Review your facility's regulatory exposure. PERC usage is facing increasing restrictions in commercial and urban zones across India. LG Wet Cleaning is inherently compliant, eliminating this risk.
4. Step 4: Request an LG B2B demonstration.
Which B2B Sectors in India Benefit from Commercial Washing Machine?
LG Wet Cleaning is not a one-segment solution. It addresses operational challenges across multiple commercial verticals:
· Laundromat & Dry Cleaning Studios
· Hotels & Resorts
· Fashion & Bridal Studios
The Business Case Is Clear
Faster cycles, lower variable costs, and broader fabric capability that’s what LG Commercial Washing Machine Solutions stand for. Something that resonates with the clients your business serves.
LG Wet Cleaning anchored by the Inverter Direct Drive™, Smart Moisture Control is a generational shift in what commercial laundry can deliver. Ready to Transform Your Commercial Laundry Operation? Connect with the LG B2B team to pivot your business today.
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