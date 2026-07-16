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Light Commercial Single Split Air Conditioner Systems (A Complete Guide)
Running a business in India means dealing with climate extremes. Whether you manage a boutique hotel, a busy retail store, a clinic, or a corporate office, the air conditioning you choose directly affects how your space feels, how much you spend, and how often you're calling for repairs.
That is exactly where LG Light Commercial Single Split Air Conditioner Systems step in, designed to solve real business problems quietly, efficiently, and intelligently.
What is a Light Commercial Single Split Air Conditioner?
A Light Commercial Single Split Air Conditioner refers to a system where one outdoor unit connects to one indoor unit — no complicated multi-unit pipework, no sprawling ductwork running across entire floors. The setup is compact, installation is straightforward, and because there is only one refrigerant circuit, the system is remarkably easy to maintain and service.
What are the Best Features of LG Commercial Split AC Systems?
LG, with commercial air conditioners is not just manufacturing products; it is building climate solutions backed by decades of commercial HVAC experience. Here's what makes LG Smart Inverter Single CAC systems stand out:
1. Flexible Compatibility
A single LG outdoor unit is designed to connect seamlessly with a wide range of indoor unit types — cassette, Ceiling concealed ducted units— giving you the freedom to choose what works best for each space without being locked into one indoor format.
A lobby might call for a sleek ducted concealed unit, while a back office suits a 4 Way Cassette unit. The outdoor unit stays the same; the indoor choice is yours.
2. Energy Saving with LG Smart Inverter Compressor
Unlike conventional compressors that switch on at full power and shut off abruptly, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor continuously adjusts its speed to match the exact cooling demand of the space.
According to the brand, the 5-Star range with a 5.8 ISEER rating, consuming up to 5% less energy compared to normal 5-Star Inverter ACs with 5.6 ISEER. For a business running its AC several hours daily, that difference adds up meaningfully over a year.
|Parameter
|Normal 5-Star Inverter AC
(upto 2.9 T)
|LG Super 5-Star Inverter AC
(upto 2.9 T)
|ISEER Rating
|5.6
|5.8
|Energy Saving vs Normal 5-Star
|—
|Up to 5% less
Note: Data sourced from LG Light Commercial Air Conditioning Products Catalogue,
3. Reliability — Built for Indian Condition
A commercial AC that trips during a summer peak hour or struggles with voltage fluctuations is more than an inconvenience — it is a business disruption. LG's Light Commercial systems are engineered to maintain consistent performance even under harsh operating conditions, including irregular power supply and extreme outdoor temperatures.
4. LG ThinQ™ — Smart Control That Saves More
Managing multiple spaces in a commercial setup used to mean walking around to adjust thermostats or investing in expensive building management systems. LG ThinQ™ changes that equation entirely.
According to LG Global, here is how you can know LG ThinQ better!
How Many Types of LG Commercial Split ACs Are Available?
LG's Light Commercial Single Air Condition Range is built around these indoor unit formats, each solving a different installation challenge. Here's a practical breakdown of the three main types most relevant for light commercial spaces:
1. Ceiling Mounted 4 Way Cassette AC
If there's one indoor unit that defines commercial air conditioning in India, it's the ceiling cassette — and LG's 4 Way Cassette is arguably the most sophisticated version available in the light commercial segment.
Installed flush within a standard false ceiling, the 4 Way Cassette distributes air equally in all four directions, ensuring uniform temperature across the entire floor area. This is especially valuable in open-plan offices, retail showrooms, restaurants, and hotel lobbies where there is no single corner that should feel warmer than the rest.
2. 1-Way Cassette AC System
Not every commercial space has the ceiling depth or the open-plan layout that suits a 4 Way Cassette. For corridors, narrow offices, server-adjacent rooms, hotel rooms, or any space where directional cooling along one wall is preferred, the LG Cassette 1 Way is the answer.
The 1 Way Cassette is installed along the ceiling edge and directs airflow across the length of the space in a single, controlled direction — ideal for rooms where furniture placement, column positions, or room shape make multi-directional airflow inefficient.
3. Ceiling Concealed Ducted Unit AC System
For businesses where the AC unit should be completely invisible — luxury hotels, premium offices, retail flagships, hospitals — LG's Inverter Low Static Duct and Inverter High Static Duct systems are the answer.
These units sit entirely within the false ceiling void, distributing conditioned air through a network of ducts and grilles. From inside the space, there is no visible unit whatsoever — just clean, temperature-controlled air emerging from ceiling grilles that blend with the decor.
What Makes LG Light Commercial Air Conditioners Reliable for Businesses?
The short answer is: LG doesn't build these systems as a side project. As per the LG Air Solution catalogue, LG Electronics has been manufacturing commercial HVAC solutions since 1970 and sold its 100 millionth air conditioning unit in 2008 — the first company in the industry to reach that milestone. Its academies in Greater Noida, Pune, Bangalore, and Mumbai train service engineers continuously, ensuring that the support infrastructure matches the product quality.
For a business owner, that translates into:
- Consistent cooling performance across Indian weather extremes — operating range of
- -5°C to 52°C outdoor temperature
- TUV-certified corrosion resistance for long-term reliability in humid and coastal environments
- Smart compatibility via LG ThinQ™
- Eco-friendly R32 refrigerant to future-proof investments against evolving environmental regulations
In essence, LG Light Commercial Single Split AC systems are built for businesses that can't afford downtime, want intelligent control, and need to manage their costs without compromising on comfort. Enquire about LG Commercial Single Split Air Conditioners today!
Frequently Asked Questions
Q1. What are the most reliable air conditioning solutions for small offices?
For small offices in India — typically up to 500 sq. ft. — the most practical and reliable choice is a Light Commercial Single Split system. The LG Inverter Cassette 1 Way works well for narrow or single-room in offices, while the LG 4 Way Cassette suits open-plan areas where even air distribution matters.
Q2. What are the best practices for maintenance and servicing of commercial air conditioning systems?
It is recommended to follow these maintenance tasks to maintain optimal performance:
|Maintenance Task
|Why It Matters
|Clean air filters
|Blocked filters reduce airflow and increase energy use
|Check drain pan and pipe
|Blocked drains can cause water damage to ceilings
|Inspect outdoor unit fins
|Dust and debris reduce heat exchange efficiency
|Check refrigerant levels
|Low refrigerant reduces cooling and strains the compressor
|Test electrical connections
|Loose connections can cause failures in peak summer
|Service indoor unit coil
|Dirty coils reduce cooling capacity and raise bills
The best way to answer this is to ask the service executive at the time of installation.
Q3. What are the pros and cons of precision/commercial AC units compared to traditional room air conditioners?
|Parameter
|Commercial Single Split AC
|Traditional Room AC (Split)
|Coverage
|Large areas, zones, open plans
|Single rooms up to ~200 sq. ft.
|Installation
|Ceiling / concealed — no wall space needed
|Wall-mounted — requires exterior wall access
|Air Distribution
|4-way or directional — even coverage
|Single direction from one point
|Aesthetics
|Flush ceiling / fully concealed
|Visible wall unit
|Best Use Case
|Offices, hotels, clinics, retail
|Homes, small personal spaces
The answer is essentially this: commercial ACs are designed for continuous, heavy-duty operation with zone control and energy management features that a standard room AC cannot provide. For any space larger than 250 sq. ft. or used by multiple people simultaneously, a light commercial solution is the better long-term investment.
Q4. Which factors should I consider when choosing a precision air conditioning system for a commercial space?
Simply put, the right commercial AC choice depends on these key factors:
- Room Size and Layout: Open-plan spaces need 4 Way Cassettes for even distribution; corridors and hotel rooms work better with 1 Way Cassettes; premium spaces requiring invisible installations need ducted units.
- Ceiling Height: LG's 4 Way Cassette High Ceiling Mode supports up to 4.2 m ceiling heights — confirm whether your space needs standard or high ceiling mode.
- Energy Efficiency Rating: Look for ISEER of 5.6 or above for maximum long-term savings. LG's Super 5-Star variants achieve 5.8 ISEER.
- Smart Control Requirements: If you manage multiple units or need centralised control, factor in compatibility with LG ThinQ™.
Q5. What is the price of LG 1-Way Cassette AC System?
It is recommended to contact LG's commercial sales team directly or visit www.lg.com/in/business/air-solution/ for the most up-to-date pricing and promotional offers applicable to your business requirements.