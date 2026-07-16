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Zone Cooling & Inverter Control in Systems Air Conditioners
4 Key takeaways
- One outdoor unit. Two to three indoor units. Independent zones, all running simultaneously.
- The BLDC Inverter Compressor continuously adjusts speed based on actual load, unlike fixed-speed compressors that switch on and off, wasting energy.
- LG MULTI i Home connects up to 3 indoor units to a single outdoor unit. Its Night Mode reduces operational noise as compared to normal mode.
- LG VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) is built for commercial-scale buildings: hotels, hospitals, offices, malls, and multi-storey developments, all managed from one control interface.
- The system supports hot water integration, Energy Recovery Ventilation (ERV), and Air Handling Units (AHU), making it a full building climate solution, not just cooling.
The Real Problem with Installing Multiple ACs
Walk into most large homes or commercial spaces and you will find the same setup: one outdoor unit per room, mounted on every balcony, wall, and terrace available. It works, but it is expensive, space-consuming, and inefficient.
Every individual unit runs at full capacity regardless of actual cooling need. You end up paying for energy you did not use.
For business owners planning a new office fit-out, or real estate developers designing a premium apartment complex, this approach does not hold up. There is a better architecture.
What is Zone Cooling?
Zone cooling is exactly what it sounds like: cooling different areas at different temperatures, from one connected system.
Instead of separate outdoor units for each room, a single outdoor unit connects to multiple indoor units. Each indoor unit operates independently.
LG MULTI i Home: Zone Cooling for Large Homes and Premium Residences
LG MULTI i Home is designed for luxury homes, large apartments, and premium residences that need multi-room cooling without the visual and structural clutter of multiple outdoor units.
A single, slim outdoor unit connects two to three indoor units:
- 2.0T and 2.5T outdoor units support up to 2 indoor units
- 3.0T and 4.0T outdoor units support up to 3 indoor units
Outdoor Unit Line-Up
|
Capacity
|Model
|Max Indoor Units
|Operation Range
|2.0T
|Z2UQ27GFA1
|2 Units
|upto 52 degrees C
|2.5T
|Z2UQ32GFA0
|2 Units
|upto 52 degrees C
|3.0T
|Z3UQ37GFA0
|3 Units
|upto 52 degrees C
|4.0T
|Z3UQ51GFA0
|3 Units
|upto 52 degrees C
Each indoor unit runs on Wi-Fi and is controllable via the LG ThinQ app. You can turn units on or off, set temperatures, monitor energy use, manage filters, and set schedules, from one app.
Indoor Unit Options: Choose What Works for Each Space
You are not locked into one type of indoor unit. MULTI i Home gives you three options to suit different room types and ceiling designs.
|Indoor Unit Type
|Best For
|Key Highlight
|Wall Mounted
|Bedrooms, living rooms
|15-metre airflow, HD Filter, Super Silent
|1 Way Cassette
|False ceiling spaces, large rooms
|Plasmaster Ionizer++, 4-way airflow, slim 132mm height (Optional feature)
|Low Static Duct
|Rooms with narrow ceiling shafts
|190mm compact height, noise as low as 31dB(A) in Sleep Mode
How Inverter Control Works: And Why It Matters for Energy Bills
This is the part most buyers overlook until they see their electricity bills.
A conventional, fixed-speed compressor has two settings: on and off. It runs at full power, overshoots the set temperature, switches off, the room warms up, and it cycles on again. Every on-off cycle wastes energy.
The BLDC Inverter Compressor in MULTI i Home works differently. It adjusts speed based on the actual cooling load required. When the room is almost at the right temperature, the compressor slows down rather than switching off.
Silent Operation: The Night Mode Difference
Running an air conditioner silently at night sounds like a minor comfort feature. For large homes with bedrooms on different floors, it is a significant one.
MULTI i Home's Night Mode reduces outdoor unit noise as compared to normal mode.
(Note: Night Mode time setting is available with wired remote PREMTB100 only.)
LG VRF: When the Building Needs Commercial-Scale Cooling
If you are a developer, facility manager, or business owner planning cooling for a multi-floor office, hotel, hospital, or commercial complex, MULTI i Home is not the right product. You need LG VRF.
VRF stands for Variable Refrigerant Flow. The system modulates the flow of refrigerant to multiple indoor units on demand, across zones and floors. Each zone gets exactly the cooling it needs, no more.
LG's VRF range for India includes:
- MULTI V 5: High-capacity outdoor unit for large commercial buildings
- MULTI V S: Compact VRF solution for mid-scale commercial applications
- MULTI V WATER 5: Water-cooled VRF for buildings where air-cooled installation is constrained
Which System Is Right for Your Property?
|Property Type
|Recommended System
|Why
|Large villa or luxury home (3-4 rooms)
|MULTI i Home
|Single outdoor unit, up to 3 indoor units, Wi-Fi control, quiet operation
|Premium apartment (2-3 rooms)
|MULTI i Home
|Space saving, energy efficient vs 3-star splits
|Boutique hotel or serviced apartment
|LG VRF
|Multiple floors, independent zone control, centralized management
|Corporate office (mid to large floor)
|LG VRF with AHU
|Large area coverage, energy management, BMS integration
|Hospital or healthcare facility
|LG VRF + ERV
|Air quality control, fresh air intake, zone-level temperature management
|Shopping mall or retail complex
|LG VRF
|Scalable across zones, central controller, maintenance packages available
The Bottom Line
Cooling a large property is not just a comfort decision. It is an infrastructure decision. The right system reduces energy costs, occupies less space, delivers consistent temperatures across zones, and requires less maintenance over the long run.
LG MULTI i Home gives large homes and premium residences a single-outdoor-unit solution that is quieter, smarter, and more energy-efficient than running multiple individual splits.
LG VRF scales this thinking to commercial buildings: hotels, hospitals, offices, and malls that need zone-level control across floors, integrated with ventilation, hot water, and building management systems.
Explore the LG MULTI i Home Range and LG VRF Systems.