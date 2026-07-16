Zone Cooling & Inverter Control in Systems Air Conditioners

Walk into most large homes or commercial spaces and you will find the same setup: one outdoor unit per room, mounted on every balcony, wall, and terrace available. It works, but it is expensive, space-consuming, and inefficient.

Every individual unit runs at full capacity regardless of actual cooling need. You end up paying for energy you did not use.

For business owners planning a new office fit-out, or real estate developers designing a premium apartment complex, this approach does not hold up. There is a better architecture.