If there are multiple signage displays that need to play the same video with the same settings, there may be cases where different settings are applied even if they are same equipment. By grouping the devices that will have the same settings applied and specifying a reference device, you can identify if there are different settings applied by representing them in a different color.

When you have a large number of operating devices, it can be cumbersome to find different settings values, but this feature allows you to quickly and conveniently address them.