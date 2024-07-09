The Essential Tool for Effortlessly Managing Your Content and Devices

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Easy to Use Content
Management Solution
LG SuperSign CMS is an all-in-one solution for content management that simplifies the process with its comprehensive range of features. With LG SuperSign CMS, users can create, edit, and schedule content with ease, and distribute it across a variety of LG devices.
In addition, LG SuperSign CMS can monitor and control devices on which it is installed, allowing for centralized management and troubleshooting. Whether you're managing digital signage for a retail store, hotel, or corporate office, LG SuperSign CMS makes it easy to ensure your content is displayed in the best possible way. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, LG SuperSign CMS is an essential tool for anyone looking to manage their content and devices more efficiently.
Multi-Channel Distribution
The multi-channel distribution feature is a powerful tool that simplifies the process of changing content on a display. With this feature, users can set different content for each channel and then easily switch between channels to adjust the content displayed. This flexibility allows users to create a truly dynamic and engaging experience for their audience, with the ability to display a variety of content on a single display.
This feature involves pre-deploying distinct content for individual channels, enabling the alteration of content through channel changes using a remote control. Within the same space's signage screen, the left image exhibits artwork content being played on Channel 1, while the right image showcases a welcoming message on Channel 2. LG SuperSign CMS facilitates effortless control of both channels through a remote. The number of available channels varies across different webOS versions.
Simplified video wall sync
Simple media sync is another feature that allows a large screen display to be easily divided into separate video walls with different videos without the need for time-consuming video splitting. This effectively reduces the long process of content editing and encoding for video walls. Now, all users need to do is select the playback video and specify the display area for each part of the signage display.
This highlights a feature applicable to video walls, illustrated through a 2 by 2 configuration example. In the past, playing content seamlessly across a complete large display required crafting videos for each screen. However, the Simple Media Sync feature simplifies this process. It necessitates designating specific areas of the original video to play on individual screens, making content synchronization and display much smoother.
Device management
LG SuperSign CMS provides an efficient device management feature that allows administrators to monitor and control multiple digital signage devices remotely from a single location. This feature enables quick identification and troubleshooting of issues, as well as adjustments of settings such as volume and brightness, ensuring that all displays are functioning properly and delivering the intended content.
This image illustrates changing the settings of installed signage. The left image shows the ability to detect screen errors, adjust volume, and control brightness. The right image showcases how administrators can remotely manage signage without the need for on-site visits when issues arise.
Additional features
One-Stop Solution
LG SuperSign CMS is a digital signage management solution that is optimized for all LG signage displays. Any content created through LG SuperSign CMS can be used regardless of the types of display. This means that LG SuperSign CMS can seamlessly connect and manage different types of digital signage (High brightness, Video wall, LED, etc.) using a single server, making it a versatile solution for system administrators.
Displaying various types of signage, including large outdoor LEDs, window-facing displays, touch-enabled signage, and high-brightness signage. While different types of signage might require different solutions for management, using LG SuperSign CMS enables the simultaneous management of various types of LG signage products through a single solution.
External Database Connectivity
LG SuperSign CMS can connect to external databases, allowing for real-time data to be displayed in conjunction with SuperSign content. This feature is particularly useful for displaying information such as weather conditions or flight status updates, which can be updated automatically and displayed in real-time.
By integrating with flight or weather servers, LG SuperSign CMS can dynamically change displayed content. Airport signage displaying changing flight information and advertisements tailored to weather conditions are shown side by side. On sunny days, sunscreen ads play, while warm coffee ads play on rainy days.
* LG SuperSign CMS provides services linked with external data (Excel, XML, Json, etc.), and external data is not included in the solution.
Optimized Power Consumption
The brightness level of digital signage displays is a major factor in determining their power consumption. LG SuperSign CMS provides convenient multi-device control, including brightness scheduling, which helps optimize power consumption.
Utilizing LG SuperSign CMS, brightness of signage can be adjusted based on external lighting conditions to optimize power consumption. The scheduling feature is used to adjust the brightness, maintaining maximum brightness at 2 PM and gradually reducing it as it gets darker by 6 PM. The image also illustrates that the power can be turned off at 2 AM.