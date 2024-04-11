We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Digital X-Ray Detector (DXD)
*Screen image is simulated for illustrative purposes only.
Light yet Durable
*Ingress protection code IEC standard 60529.
*Maximum load weight: uniform load 300kg (661lb), point load 100kg (220lb).
*Screen image is simulated for illustrative purposes only.
All Spec
BATTERY
-
Charging Time
3hrs.
-
Duration in Standby Status
(Typ.) 13hrs.
-
Operating Time
(Typ.) 220 shots / 5.5hrs. (@ Cycle Time 90sec.)
-
Type
Detachable
COMMUNICATION
-
AED (Auto Exposure Detection)
Support
-
Type
Wired / Wireless
-
Wireless
IEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz / 5GHz
DQE
-
DQE
(Typ.) 78%
DURABILITY
-
Maximum Load Weight
Full (Uniform Load) : 300kg, 661Ib ; Local (Point Load) : 100kg, 220Ib
-
Resistance Rating
IP68 rated
-
Sensor Protection Plate
Carbon Fiber Plate
IMAGE AREA
-
X-ray Sensitive Area
350 x 427.28 mm
-
X-ray Sensitive Pixel
2500 x 3052 pixels
MTF
-
MTF @ 0.5Ip/mm
(Typ.) 84%
SPECIFICATION
-
A/D Conversion
16bit
-
Cycle Time
8sec. (Wired) / 11sec. (Wireless)
-
Data Output
16bit
-
External Dimension
35.56 x 43.18 cm
-
Full Image
Wired 1.5 sec. (Typ.) Wireless 2 sec. (Typ.)
-
Intended Use
General Radiography
-
Pixel Size
140μm
-
Scintillator
CsI
-
TFT Type
OXIDE
-
Weight
3 Kg
-
