About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

27HJ713C-B

LG 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

Accurate Image Quality for Clinical Review

27 (68.58cm) IPS 8MP

Superior Image Quality

The 27 (68.58cm) 8MP IPS display provides the ideal brightness for secondary review. The 178°-wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.
350nits (Typ.) & sRGB 99%

Brighter and More Precise

350nits (Typ.) brightness and sRGB 99% of the color space guarantee brighter, more vivid color expression and better resolution for greater image accuracy.

Medical Images with Ensured Consistency

DICOM Part 14

Compliance with Medical Standards

The DICOM Part 14 Gamma adjusts the greyscale levels of medical images from various medical imaging modalities, helping more accurate review. Also, it ensures a 250 nit brightness compliant to the ACR-AAPM-SIIM secondary review brightness guideline*.

*ACR-AAPM-SIIM Secondary Review Brightness Guideline : The secondary review brightness guideline developed collaboratively by the American College of Radiology (ACR), the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), and the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM).

Brightness Stabilization

Consistently Stable Display

A sensor measures the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by display aging for a consistently stable display throughout the usage lifespan.

Enhanced Viewing Comfort

Flicker Safe

Long Lasting Eye Comfort

Flicker Safe technology virtually eliminates flickering to help prevent eye fatigue. This protects the vision of doctors and prevents them from slowing down their work flow.
Two-Way Pivot

Ergonomic Design

The Ergonomic Stand with Two-Way Pivot adjustment realizes an optimized diagnostic workspace. Rotate two monitors in portrait and use side-by-side for the ultimate reading experience.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Category

    Clinical Review Monitor

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Backlight Dimming Technology

    Global Dimming

  • Backlight Technology

    LED

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350cd/m²

  • Brightness (Stabilization)

    250cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB over 99%(Coverage)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio with DFC

    Mega

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch (H x V)

    0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time (GTG)

    14ms (Off-setting), 5ms (Faster-setting)

  • Size (cm)

    68.58cm (27)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare, 3H

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

FEATURE

  • Brightness stabilization

    Yes

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes (Delta E<5, Gamma 1.8~2.6/DICOM curve)

  • HW Calibration

    Yes (True Color pro)

  • DICOM Compliant

    Yes

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/8500K/9300K
    Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    17 Language

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

  • Picture Mode

    (SDR) Custom, Mono, Reader, sRGB, Color Weakness, EBU, REC709, SMPTE-C, DICOM, Calibration 1, Calibration 2

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Uniformity

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • True Color Pro

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 @60Hz

  • DP (H-Frequency)

    30~135kHz

  • DP (V Frequency)

    56~61Hz

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • HDMI (H Frequency)

    30~135kHz

  • HDMI (V Frequency)

    56~61Hz

  • HDMI Version

    2.0

  • Composite

    Yes

  • S-Video

    Yes

  • Component

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

  • [Location]

    Rear

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Black

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    Black

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Black

  • Color (Stand Body)

    Black

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot/swivel

  • Down Height

    49mm

  • Height Range

    150mm

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Pivot

    Yes (±90°)

  • Swivel

    Yes (±45°)

  • Tilt

    Yes (-5°~25˚)

  • Wall Mount Size

    100 x 100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    694 x 504 x 185 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    615 x 546.3 x 276.1 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    615 x 365.1 x 42.70 mm

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    352ea/704ea/832ea

  • Weight in Shipping

    10.3kg

  • Weight with Stand

    7.5kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.7kg

STANDARD

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1/IEC 60601-1-2)

    Yes

  • EN (EN 60601-1/EN 60601-1-2)

    Yes

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1/IEC 55032, 55024)

    Yes

  • EN (EN 60950-1/EN 55032, 55024)

    Yes

  • cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)

    Yes

  • FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

    Yes

  • FDA

    Registration (Class I)

  • ISO13485

    Yes

  • GMP

    Yes

  • KGMP

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • RoHS

    Yes

  • REACH

    Yes

  • WEEE

    Yes

  • MFDS

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Adapter (Color)

    Black

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Display Port (Color/Length)

    Black/1.5m

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    Black/1.8m

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    Black/1.8m

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    Yes

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable (Color/Length)

    Black/1.5m

WARRANTY

  • Time/years

    3 (10,000 hr)

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.