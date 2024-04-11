We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 8MP Clinical Review Monitor
Accurate Image Quality for Clinical Review
Medical Images with Ensured Consistency
*ACR-AAPM-SIIM Secondary Review Brightness Guideline : The secondary review brightness guideline developed collaboratively by the American College of Radiology (ACR), the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), and the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM).
Enhanced Viewing Comfort
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Category
Clinical Review Monitor
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Backlight Dimming Technology
Global Dimming
-
Backlight Technology
LED
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350cd/m²
-
Brightness (Stabilization)
250cd/m²
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB over 99%(Coverage)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
Mega
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch (H x V)
0.1554mm x 0.1554mm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time (GTG)
14ms (Off-setting), 5ms (Faster-setting)
-
Size (cm)
68.58cm (27)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-glare, 3H
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)
FEATURE
-
Brightness stabilization
Yes
-
Factory Calibration
Yes (Delta E<5, Gamma 1.8~2.6/DICOM curve)
-
HW Calibration
Yes (True Color pro)
-
DICOM Compliant
Yes
-
Color Temperature
6500K/8500K/9300K
Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
OSD Language
17 Language
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
Picture Mode
(SDR) Custom, Mono, Reader, sRGB, Color Weakness, EBU, REC709, SMPTE-C, DICOM, Calibration 1, Calibration 2
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Uniformity
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
True Color Pro
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 @60Hz
-
DP (H-Frequency)
30~135kHz
-
DP (V Frequency)
56~61Hz
-
DP Version
1.2
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
HDMI (H Frequency)
30~135kHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
56~61Hz
-
HDMI Version
2.0
-
Composite
Yes
-
S-Video
Yes
-
Component
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
-
[Location]
Rear
POWER
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
19V, 3.42A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Color (Back Cover)
Black
-
Color (Middle Cabinet)
Black
-
Color (Stand Base)
Black
-
Color (Stand Body)
Black
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot/swivel
-
Down Height
49mm
-
Height Range
150mm
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Pivot
Yes (±90°)
-
Swivel
Yes (±45°)
-
Tilt
Yes (-5°~25˚)
-
Wall Mount Size
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
694 x 504 x 185 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
615 x 546.3 x 276.1 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
615 x 365.1 x 42.70 mm
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
352ea/704ea/832ea
-
Weight in Shipping
10.3kg
-
Weight with Stand
7.5kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.7kg
STANDARD
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1/IEC 60601-1-2)
Yes
-
EN (EN 60601-1/EN 60601-1-2)
Yes
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1/IEC 55032, 55024)
Yes
-
EN (EN 60950-1/EN 55032, 55024)
Yes
-
cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)
Yes
-
FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)
Yes
-
FDA
Registration (Class I)
-
ISO13485
Yes
-
GMP
Yes
-
KGMP
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
RoHS
Yes
-
REACH
Yes
-
WEEE
Yes
-
MFDS
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Adapter (Color)
Black
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Display Port (Color/Length)
Black/1.5m
-
HDMI
Yes
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black/1.8m
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Power Cord (Color/Length)
Black/1.8m
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable (Color/Length)
Black/1.5m
WARRANTY
-
Time/years
3 (10,000 hr)
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
