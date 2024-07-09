About Cookies on This Site

LG 24” 2MP IPS Clinical Review Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

24HR513C-B

front view
24” 2MP Clinical review monitor.

Clinical review and Diagnosis in one display

Multi-purpose

600cd/m² Brightness (Typ.)

Internal Front Calibration Sensor

Efficiency

Management with LCS Medical

Daisy Chain

Convenience

Variety of interfaces including HDMI

Ergonomic Design

Multi-purpose

With high brightness of 600cd/m², this clinical review monitor is also suitable for diagnostic purposes.

600cd/m² Brightness (Typ.)

High brightness suitable for Diagnosis

With high brightness of 600cd/m², this clinical review monitor is also suitable for diagnostic purposes, meeting the ACR standards for diagnostic monitors.

*According to ACR(American College of Radiology), maximum luminance of diagnostic displays used for interpretation should be at least 350cd/m².

*This display is not intended for mammography.

Internal front calibration sensor

Consistency in medical images

The front-sensor, supported by the calibration software, enables calibration without the need for additional measuring equipment, ensuring stable image quality.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Focus view mode

Focus on the region of interest

24HR513C features the Focus view mode which highlights specific parts of the medical image. Users can easily select and focus on areas of concern while darkening the rest of the screen.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Pathology mode

Just like looking at a microscope

With Pathology Mode, 24HR513C provides image clarity and accuracy as if you were looking at a microscope.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Streamlined and efficient workflow

Convenient calibration and QA test.

LCS Medical*

Convenient calibration and QA test

Conveniently manage 24HR513C with LCS Medical. With calibration complying with DICOM Part 14, this software enables precise and consistent display of medical images. It also supports Quality Assurance Tests conforming to international QC Standards*.

Calibration

QA Test

*LCS Medical : LG Studio Calibration Medical

*LCS Medical supports Quality Assurance Tests that comply with international QC Standards including AAPM TG18, ACR, DIN-6868-157, IEC 62563-1, NYC PDM, JESRA X-0093, and RANZCR.

Daisy Chain

Simple connection for a clutter-free workspace

Make your workspace productive with Daisy Chain Setup. You can connect a 24HR513C with two *3MP diagnostic monitors, displaying patient charts on a 24HR513C and medical images on two 3MP monitors.

You can connect a 24HR513C with two *3MP diagnostic monitors, displaying patient charts on a 24HR513C and medical images on two 3MP monitors.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

*The 3MP diagnostic monitor featured in the image is 21HQ513D.

User convenience

Versatile connectivity

Variety of interfaces, including an HDMI Port

With HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI-D input terminals, 24HR513C guarantees compatibility with a wide range of interfaces, enhancing user convenience.

DVI IN, HDMI™, DisplayPort x 2, USB 3.0 Downstream x 2, USB 3.0 Upstream x 2.

1. DVI IN / 2. HDMI™ / 3. DisplayPort x 2 / 4. USB 3.0 Downstream x 2 / 5. USB 3.0 Upstream x 2

Ergonomic design

Customizable workstation for enhanced usability

24HR513C is designed to be adjustable for the posture of users' image review. The One-Click Stand makes the installation process simple. The ergonomically designed stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height, and swivel. It also features a bi-directional auto pivot function for added flexibility.

Bi-directional Auto Pivot

Swivel ±45°

Height 0 ~ 150mm

Tilt -5 ~ 25°

The One-Click Stand

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

*Auto Pivot refers to the automatic screen rotation function based on the pivot direction.

Auto luminance sensor

Automatically adjusts screen brightness

24HR513C features an Auto luminance sensor which sets screen brightness properly for the ambient lighting.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    24-inch (16:10)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    2MP (1,920 x 1,200)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178° (Right/Left)/178° (Up/Down)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    600

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1,000:1

FEATURES

  • HW Calibration

    Yes (LG Calibration Studio Medical)

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.35

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3 W

  • AC Input

    100 - 240 Vac, 50 / 60 Hz

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.