HD Filter LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

In the present day world, health and safety of you and your dear ones happen to be our foremost concern. That’s why we never let you leave any space in your home unattended, with the revolutionary PlasmasterTM Ionizer++. It removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria and deodorizes the indoor space, thus keeping your home free from bacteria, germs and any form of bad odor.



How it works?

PlasmasterTM Ionizer++ reduces harmful microscopic particles by infusing the air passing through the air conditioner with over 8 milions ions.