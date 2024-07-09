We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Supersign WB
LG SuperSign WB Software solution that controls the white balance of a video wall or standard signage monitors. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.
Introduction
SuperSign WB enables easy and intelligent adjustments to a video wall for a uniform white balance with two calibration modes. Both sensor and camera calibration achieve a consistent white balance across connected displays, with camera calibration designed to cut down on time and manpower investment through a simple, automated process.
Key Features
Details
Manual Calibration
Even if a user is not a expert, Manual calibration provides an easy editing environment by enabling users to adjust white balance through LG's own UI.
Sensor Calibration
Sensor calibration is based on LG's unique algorithm for high quality. It supports general sensors in markets and considers installation environment.