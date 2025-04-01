Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Montblanc Air Purifier Hybrid Deodorizing Filter

Montblanc Air Purifier Hybrid Deodorizing Filter

MDJ64424406
  • 15 degree side view
  • front view
  • side view
15 degree side view
front view
Key Features

  • LG Air Purifiers Genuine Filter

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

It is mounted on the lower part of the back

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Pull and open the rear panel.

Pull and open the rear panel

STEP 2

Attach the deodorizing filter to the case.

Attach the deodorizing filter to the case

STEP 3

Install the filter that vinyl packing is removed.

Install the filter that vinyl packing is removed

STEP 4

Close the rear panel.

Close the rear panel

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

Pull and open the rear panel.

Pull and open the rear panel

STEP 2

Pull the filter handle and remove from the main body.
Pull the filter handle and remove from the main body

STEP 3

Hold the filter case and pull up the handle of Dual Protection Filter to remove.

Do not force to separate the Dual Protection Filter with a lot of sticking dust, 

but wash it after removing the big dust with home vacuum cleaner first.

Hold the filter case and pull up the handle of Dual Protection Filter to remove. Do not force to separate the Dual Protection Filter with a lot of sticking dust, but wash it after removing the big dust with home vacuum cleaner first.

STEP 4

After cleaning and Filter Check, 

assemble the filter in the reverse order and insert so that the filter handle is located at the top of the product.

After cleaning and Filter Check assemble the filter in the reverse order and insert so that the filter handle is located at the top of the product

STEP 5

Close the rear panel.

Close the rear panel

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    MDJ64424406

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    230 x 330 x 15

  • Net Weight (g)

    121

