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LG Dishwasher Upper Spray Arm

LG Dishwasher Upper Spray Arm

AGB74152501
Front view of LG Dishwasher Upper Spray Arm AGB74152501
top view
side view
bottom view
dimension View
Front view of LG Dishwasher Upper Spray Arm AGB74152501
top view
side view
bottom view
dimension View

Key Features

  • LG Dishwasher Genuine Spray Arm
  • Refer to the compatible model list below

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Net Weight (g)

    168

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    458 x 40 (W x H)

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AGB74152501

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