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LG Dishwasher Easy Handle for Rack

LG Dishwasher Easy Handle for Rack

AGM30091504
Front view of LG Dishwasher Easy Handle for Rack AGM30091504
front view
Bottom view
side view
packaging
dimension
Front view of LG Dishwasher Easy Handle for Rack AGM30091504
front view
Bottom view
side view
packaging
dimension

Key Features

  • LG Dishwashers Genuine Others
DFB424FM
DFB424FP
DFB424FW
DFB512FP
DFB532FP

Mounting Location

The upper spray arm is located beneath the upper rack

*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

The easy handle is attached to the lower rack

*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Net Weight (g)

    137

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    295 x 155 x 25

  • Product Weight (g)

    370

GENERAL

  • Category

    Handle

  • Part Number

    AGM30091504

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