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LG Dishwasher Drain Extension Hose
LG Dishwasher Drain Extension Hose
Key Features
- LG Dishwashers Genuine Hose
- As an extension hose, it must be connected to the standard drain hose for proper use.
- Designed to extend the drainage distance of the dishwasher installation.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Dishwasher Drain Extension Hose
①: Connect this connector to the end fitting of the existing product hose.
②: Install this connector so that it faces toward the drain.
* This product is an extension hose and consists of a single hose.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Length (m)
1.62
GENERAL
Category
Drain Hose
Part Number
AGM30206001
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