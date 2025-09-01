Dish Washer Salt_1 kg

Dishwasher Salt 1 Kg - Experience spotless dishes and long-lasting dishwasher performance with LG Dine & Shine.

LG Dine & Shine is a premium dishwashing salt specially formulated for automatic dishwashers. Designed to combat the challenges of hard water, it helps prevent limescale buildup and ensures optimal performance of your dishwasher. By softening the water, it enhances the effectiveness of your detergent and rinse aid, leaving your dishes sparkling clean and residue-free.

1. Refill the dishwasher salt compartment regularly, especially in hard water areas.

2. Follow your dishwasher owner maual guidelines for salt usage.

3. For best results, use in combination with LG Dine & Shine Detergent and Rinse Aid.