LG Dish Washer Rinse AID_500 mL

Scratch free cleaning cloth for Home Appliances - Pack of 2

Perfect for:

Refrigerators, ovens, microwaves, washing machines, dishwashers, air conditioners, and flat-screen TVs -LED, OLED & LCD

- Screatch free cleaning for shiny surfaces (TV, refrigerators, microwave ovens, washing machines, water purifiers)

- Ideal for painted/clear coated surfaces, chrome, glass, dashboards etc to remove residues including waxes, polishes, glazes and fingerprints

- Quickly entraps dust and sand from glass and paint surfaces

- Leaves your appliances perfect clean

1. Use the cloth dry to gently wipe surfaces.

2. Ideal for removing dust, fingerprints, and light smudges from appliances and TV screens.

3. Gently wipe the surface without applying excessive pressure.

4. For TV screens, ensure the device is turned off and unplugged before cleaning.

After Use:

a) Wash the cloth separately in cold or warm water.

b) Do not use bleach or fabric softeners.

c) Air dry or tumble dry on low heat.

4) Store in a clean, dry place.

