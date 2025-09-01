Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Dish Washer Rinse AID_500 mL

LG Dish Washer Rinse AID_500 mL

LG Dish Washer Rinse AID_500 mL

CLS30104101
LG Dish Washer Rinse AID_500 mL, CLS30104101
LG Dish Washer Rinse AID_500 mL, CLS30104101

Key Features

  • Specially designed for Indian cooking residues and water conditions
  • Prevents water spots and streaks on dishes and glassware
  • Enhances drying performance and shine
  • Compatible with all LG dishwasher models
  • Trusted LG quality for over a decade
More

Scratch free cleaning cloth for Home Appliances - Pack of 2

Perfect for:

Refrigerators, ovens, microwaves, washing machines, dishwashers, air conditioners, and flat-screen TVs -LED, OLED & LCD

 -  Screatch free cleaning for shiny surfaces (TV, refrigerators, microwave ovens, washing machines, water purifiers)

- Ideal for painted/clear coated surfaces, chrome, glass, dashboards etc to remove residues including waxes, polishes, glazes and fingerprints

- Quickly entraps dust and sand from glass and paint surfaces

- Leaves your appliances perfect clean

1. Use the cloth dry to gently wipe surfaces.

2. Ideal for removing dust, fingerprints, and light smudges from appliances and TV screens.

3. Gently wipe the surface without applying excessive pressure.

4. For TV screens, ensure the device is turned off and unplugged before cleaning.

 

After Use:

a) Wash the cloth separately in cold or warm water.

b) Do not use bleach or fabric softeners.

c) Air dry or tumble dry on low heat.

4) Store in a clean, dry place.

 

1. Fill the rinse aid compartment of your dishwasher as per the owner manual instructions.

2. Regular use ensures optimal drying and shine.

3. For best results, use with LG Dine & Shine Detergent and Salt.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    70 x 190 x 50

  • Product Weight (kg)

    0.5

COMPATIBLE MODELS

  • Compatible Model

    DFB424FP, DFB424FW, DFB424FM, DFB523FP, DFB512FP, D1454DF, D1454TF, D1451WF

GENERAL

  • Capacity (ℓ)

    0.5

  • Category

    Rinse Aid

  • Part Number

    CLS30104101

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU: