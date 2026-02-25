About Cookies on This Site

LG Dish Washer Salt_1 kg

CLS30106302
LG CLS30106302 Care Accessories Front View
LG CLS30106302 Care Accessories Front View

Key Features

  • Specially formulated for Indian water conditions
  • Prevents limescale buildup in your dishwasher
  • Improves detergent performance and rinse quality
  • Compatible with all LG dishwasher models
  • Trusted quality from LG
More

PRODUCT SOP :

Dishwasher Salt 1 Kg - Experience spotless dishes and long-lasting dishwasher performance with LG Dine & Shine.

 

PRODUCT FEATURES :

LG Dine & Shine is a premium dishwashing salt specially formulated for automatic dishwashers. Designed to combat the challenges of hard water, it helps prevent limescale buildup and ensures optimal performance of your dishwasher. By softening the water, it enhances the effectiveness of your detergent and rinse aid, leaving your dishes sparkling clean and residue-free.

 

Usage Instruction :

1. Refill the dishwasher salt compartment regularly, especially in hard water areas.

2. Follow your dishwasher owner maual guidelines for salt usage.

3. For best results, use in combination with LG Dine & Shine Detergent and Rinse Aid.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    150 x 170 x 65

  • Product Weight (kg)

    1

COMPATIBLE MODELS

  • Compatible Model

    For all LG Dishwasher Models

GENERAL

  • Category

    Salt

  • Part Number

    CLS30106302

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 kg

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Limited

What people are saying

