PuriCare™ Wearable mask Air Purifier Total Care Filter (2pcs)

ADQ75797604
()
15 degree side view
front view
top view

Key Features

  • LG PuriCare Mask Genuine Filter
PFDSHC02
PFDSHC02.ASTD

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

If you open the cover on the left and right of the exterior you will find it

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Separate the filter cases from the product.

• Pull the filter cases at the spots marked in Figure 1 above to separate the cases from the product.

STEP 2

Insert the PuriCare Filters into the filter cases with the arrow on the Puri-Care Filters facing up.

STEP 3

Align the filter cases with the grooves at the front of the product and press the cases in until they click into place.

Make sure to align the filter cases correctly before reassembling.

The LG PuriCare logo is on the right filter case.

STEP 4

Replacement period: 1 month (Based on 10 hours use per day) Replace the filters when they become dirty.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    ADQ75797604

  • Components

    Filter (2 EA)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    40 x 40 x 7

  • Net Weight (g)

    3

