General Terms

• Accessories images used in creative are for illustrative purposes only. Actual products may differ due to enhancements or updates.

• The offers are valid from 20th January 2026 to 15st February 2026 (“Offer Period”).

• Offers may vary depending on the product purchased and are applicable only on selected accessories.

• By availing this offer, the customer is deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions.

• Please check applicable offers on lg.com before making a purchase.

• LGEIL (LG Electronics India Limited) will not be responsible for any unclaimed benefits or liabilities after the offer period.

Up to 20% discount on LG selected list of Accessories mentioned below, purchased within the offer period mentioned above. Please check applicable offers on lg.com before making a purchase.

Additional Terms

• LG reserves the right to modify, cancel, or withdraw any offer at any time without prior notice.

• LG also reserves the right to disqualify any participant providing false or misleading information or violating these terms.

• LG’s decision shall be final and binding in all matters related to the offers.

• Offer available on selected pin codes only.

• Order accepting on subject to material availability. All disputes are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Delhi courts and governed by Indian law.

• “LG” refers to LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL).

Third-Party Products Disclaimer

• LGEIL is not the owner, seller, agent, or representative of any third-party product offered in connection with these promotions.

• LGEIL makes no express or implied warranties regarding any third-party products, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a specific purpose.

• LGEIL is not liable for the safety, quality, or performance of third-party products.

• For more details, please visit:

Website: www.lg.com/in, Accessories Terms: https://www.lg.com/in/support/parts-accessories/ ,