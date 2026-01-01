We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
General Terms
• Accessories images used in creative are for illustrative purposes only. Actual products may differ due to enhancements or updates.
• The offers are valid from 20th January 2026 to 15st February 2026 (“Offer Period”).
• Offers may vary depending on the product purchased and are applicable only on selected accessories.
• By availing this offer, the customer is deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions.
• Please check applicable offers on lg.com before making a purchase.
• LGEIL (LG Electronics India Limited) will not be responsible for any unclaimed benefits or liabilities after the offer period.
Up to 20% discount on LG selected list of Accessories mentioned below, purchased within the offer period mentioned above. Please check applicable offers on lg.com before making a purchase.
Additional Terms
• LG reserves the right to modify, cancel, or withdraw any offer at any time without prior notice.
• LG also reserves the right to disqualify any participant providing false or misleading information or violating these terms.
• LG’s decision shall be final and binding in all matters related to the offers.
• Offer available on selected pin codes only.
• Order accepting on subject to material availability. All disputes are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Delhi courts and governed by Indian law.
• “LG” refers to LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL).
Third-Party Products Disclaimer
• LGEIL is not the owner, seller, agent, or representative of any third-party product offered in connection with these promotions.
• LGEIL makes no express or implied warranties regarding any third-party products, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a specific purpose.
• LGEIL is not liable for the safety, quality, or performance of third-party products.
• For more details, please visit:
Website: www.lg.com/in, Accessories Terms: https://www.lg.com/in/support/parts-accessories/ ,
|
S.No.
|
Part Code
|
Part Name
|
1
|
CLS31800203
|
Microfiber cleaning cloth(3 Pack)
|
2
|
AKB75675325
|
Remote
|
3
|
CLS31460005
|
WM Stand
|
4
|
ADQ72912806
|
WM Inlet Filter
|
5
|
CLS31460004
|
Liquid Detergent 1 Ltr Bottle_Top Load
|
6
|
CLS32174602
|
WM Cover(Top Loading)
|
7
|
CLS32174603
|
WM Cover(Semi)
|
8
|
CLS32174606
|
WM Cover(Front Loading) - FL550
|
9
|
CLS31460003
|
Liquid ScaLGo
|
10
|
CLS31460006
|
D-Scale (5 Pack)
|
11
|
CLS31460001
|
D-Scale (3 Pack)
|
12
|
CLS32174401
|
Mesh Bag
|
13
|
CLS32170401
|
REF Stand
|
14
|
CLS32187101
|
Outdoor RAC Cover
|
15
|
CLS32187001
|
Indoor RAC Cover
|
16
|
CLS32184901
|
MWO Cleaning Wipes
|
17
|
AKB76045009
|
TV Remote
|
18
|
AKB76043109
|
TV Remote
|
19
|
AKB76039908
|
TV Remote
|
20
|
EBX64329215
|
TV Remote
|
21
|
CLS31800202
|
C.Cloth - pack of 1
|
22
|
CLS32173701
|
DW Washer Adaptor
|
23
|
CLS30104001
|
DW Kit
|
24
|
CLS30104101
|
DW Kit
|
25
|
CLS30103901
|
DW Kit
|
26
|
AKB76046609
|
TV Remote
|
27
|
CLS31800204
|
C.Cloth - pack of 2
|
28
|
AKB73598011
|
AC Remote
|
29
|
AKB73795706
|
AC Remote
|
30
|
AKB75075701
|
AC Remote
|
31
|
AKB75735404
|
AC Remote
|
32
|
AKB74975602
|
AC Remote