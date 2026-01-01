About Cookies on This Site

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

 

General Terms

 

• Accessories images used in creative are for illustrative purposes only. Actual products may differ due to enhancements or updates.

• The offers are valid from 20th January 2026 to 15st February 2026 (“Offer Period”).

• Offers may vary depending on the product purchased and are applicable only on selected accessories.

• By availing this offer, the customer is deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions.

• Please check applicable offers on lg.com before making a purchase.

LGEIL (LG Electronics India Limited) will not be responsible for any unclaimed benefits or liabilities after the offer period.

Up to 20% discount on LG selected list of Accessories mentioned below, purchased within the offer period mentioned above. Please check applicable offers on lg.com before making a purchase.

 

Additional Terms

 

• LG reserves the right to modify, cancel, or withdraw any offer at any time without prior notice.

• LG also reserves the right to disqualify any participant providing false or misleading information or violating these terms.

LG’s decision shall be final and binding in all matters related to the offers.

• Offer available on selected pin codes only.

• Order accepting on subject to material availability. All disputes are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Delhi courts and governed by Indian law.

• “LG” refers to LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL).

 

Third-Party Products Disclaimer

 

• LGEIL is not the owner, seller, agent, or representative of any third-party product offered in connection with these promotions.

• LGEIL makes no express or implied warranties regarding any third-party products, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a specific purpose.

• LGEIL is not liable for the safety, quality, or performance of third-party products.

For more details, please visit:

Website: www.lg.com/in, Accessories Terms: https://www.lg.com/in/support/parts-accessories/ ,

 

S.No.

Part Code

Part Name

1

CLS31800203

Microfiber cleaning cloth(3 Pack)

2

AKB75675325

Remote

3

CLS31460005

WM Stand

4

ADQ72912806

WM Inlet Filter

5

CLS31460004

Liquid Detergent 1 Ltr Bottle_Top Load

6

CLS32174602

WM Cover(Top Loading)

7

CLS32174603

WM Cover(Semi)

8

CLS32174606

WM Cover(Front Loading) - FL550

9

CLS31460003

Liquid ScaLGo

10

CLS31460006

D-Scale (5 Pack)

11

CLS31460001

D-Scale (3 Pack)

12

CLS32174401

Mesh Bag

13

CLS32170401

REF Stand

14

CLS32187101

Outdoor RAC Cover

15

CLS32187001

Indoor RAC Cover

16

CLS32184901

MWO Cleaning Wipes

17

AKB76045009

TV Remote

18

AKB76043109

TV Remote

19

AKB76039908

TV Remote

20

EBX64329215

TV Remote

21

CLS31800202

C.Cloth - pack of 1

22

CLS32173701

DW Washer Adaptor

23

CLS30104001

DW Kit

24

CLS30104101

DW Kit

25

CLS30103901

DW Kit

26

AKB76046609

TV Remote

27

CLS31800204

C.Cloth - pack of 2

28

AKB73598011

AC Remote

29

AKB73795706

AC Remote

30

AKB75075701

AC Remote

31

AKB75735404

AC Remote

32

AKB74975602

AC Remote

 

 