Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Filter Set

ADQ73393603
Key Features

  • LG Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner Genuine Filter Set
  • Air filter, Motor Safety Filter, Filter Case

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The filter set is located inside the cyclone vacuum cleaner main body.

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

While pressing the release button on the dust bin, pull the dust bin out to separate it.

STEP 2

Remove the motor safety filter from the main body.

 

Remove the air filter and motor safety filter from the filter case.

STEP 3

Insert the motor protection filter first, then the air filter.

 

After placing the assembled filter into the filter compartment, assemble the dust bin.

STEP 4

Hold the dust bin handle and press until you hear a click.

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

Wash the filters thoroughly in running water.

 

- Clean the filters at least once a month.

STEP 2

Remove moisture from the filter.

Let it dry in a well-ventilated, shady area for about a day before use.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    ADQ73393603

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    175 x 40 x 105

  • Net Weight (g)

    59

What people are saying

