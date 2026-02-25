About Cookies on This Site

LG 2M Extension Inlet Hose (One-Touch, Hot)

LG 2M Extension Inlet Hose (One-Touch, Hot)

MEJ37192316
LG MEJ37192316 Hose Hose Connector 15 degree side view
top view
close up view 1
close up view 2
Key Features

  • High-Quality PVC Material
  • Leak-Proof
  • Durable Materials
  • Special Design
More

Mounting Location

This is the mounting location for the water supply extension hose

*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Install

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

mej37192316-dimension

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Length (m)

    2

GENERAL

  • Category

    Inlet Hose

  • Part Number

    MEJ37192316

