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"GentLGleam" Liquid Detergent 2 Ltr. Refill Pouch (Top Load Washing Machine)

"GentLGleam" Liquid Detergent 2 Ltr. Refill Pouch (Top Load Washing Machine)

CLS30105301
Front view of "GentLGleam" Liquid Detergent 2 Ltr. Refill Pouch <sub>(Top Load Washing Machine)</sub> CLS30105301
back view
Front view of "GentLGleam" Liquid Detergent 2 Ltr. Refill Pouch <sub>(Top Load Washing Machine)</sub> CLS30105301
back view

Key Features

  • LG GentLGleam Liquid detergent removes tough stains in 1 wash
  • No Residue - LG GentLGleam liquid dissolves quickly in water and leaves no residue on your clothes
  • Color Protection - LG GentLGleam no bleach formula protects colors from fading, keeping your clothes bright wash after wash
  • Fresh Fragrance - LG GentLGleam washing liquid has a refreshing long-lasting fragrance that keeps your clothes looking and feeling fresh
  • Suitable For - All Top Load & Front Load LG Washing Machine Models
More

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    CLS30105301

  • Color

    Sky Blue

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Length (m)

    2900

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    2 Litre

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Limited A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Limited

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