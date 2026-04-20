LG Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Cover

PRODUCT SOP :

Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Cover for FL 460 models

Compaitable Models list : FHP1208Z9B;FHD0905STB;FHD0905SWM;FHP1208Z3M;FHP1208Z5M;FHP1209Z7P;FHP1209Z5M;FHP1208Z5P;FHP1208A5M;FHP1208Z3W;FHP1209Z9B

PRODUCT FEATURES :

- 100% Washable

- Convienent usages : Just Open Zip and use. No need to remove the entire Cover while using the machine

- Holes provided for inlet Pipe, Outlet pipe and Power Cord

- The cover protects the appliance from dust and Scrathes

- Water Proof and Dust proof Cover

- ROHS Approved