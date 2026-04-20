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LG Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Cover

LG Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Cover

CLS32174608
Front view of LG Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Cover CLS32174608
Front view of LG Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Cover CLS32174608

Key Features

  • Fire resistance
  • Washable

PRODUCT SOP :

Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Cover for FL 460 models

Compaitable Models list : FHP1208Z9B;FHD0905STB;FHD0905SWM;FHP1208Z3M;FHP1208Z5M;FHP1209Z7P;FHP1209Z5M;FHP1208Z5P;FHP1208A5M;FHP1208Z3W;FHP1209Z9B

 

PRODUCT FEATURES :

- 100% Washable 

- Convienent usages : Just Open Zip and use. No need to remove the entire Cover while using the machine

- Holes provided for inlet Pipe, Outlet pipe and Power Cord

- The cover protects the appliance from dust and Scrathes

- Water Proof and Dust proof Cover

- ROHS Approved

 

 

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    CLS32174608

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Limited, A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Limited

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