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Filter A2E RO Membrane (BW), QF7308E1

Filter A2E RO Membrane (BW), QF7308E1

AGM75891601
Front view of Filter A2E RO Membrane (BW), QF7308E1 AGM75891601
front view
Bottom view
dimension view
Front view of Filter A2E RO Membrane (BW), QF7308E1 AGM75891601
front view
Bottom view
dimension view

Key Features

  • LG Water Purifiers Genuine Filter
  • Remove dissolved impurities, heavy metals, bacteria, viruses, VOC etc. from water.
  • TDS reduction up to 90% ppm of source water.
WAW33RW2RP
WAW35RW2RP
WW120EP
WW121EP
WW160EP
WW163EP
WW170EP
WW180EP

Mounting Location

Mounting location of the LG water purifier filter

*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Diameter (cm)

    6

  • Net Weight (g)

    332

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    H 250

GENERAL

  • Category

    Filter

  • Part Number

    AGM75891601

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