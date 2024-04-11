We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Higher brightness,heightened picture quality
SELF-LIT PiXELS have evolved with the all-new Brightness Booster. AI algorithms, powered by the advanced α9 Gen5 AI Processor, enable the display to be brighter than before.
This revolutionary technology is the key to LG OLED evo Gallery Edition's high picture quality, producing deeper shades of black and brighter highlights to reveal incredible levels of detail and color.
*OLED evo models are brighter than similar sized conventional LG OLED models not including 42-inch 48-inch C2.
Super bright, stunningly colorful
You don't have to worry about colors looking washed out at high brightness with LG OLED evo Gallery Edition. The revolutionary display sacrifices nothing when it comes to detail and color so that you can be fully immersed in every moment.
*On-screen image shown for simulation purposes only.
With versatile design comes
new possibilities
With an improved design and 3 installation options, there are now more ways to enjoy LG OLED evo Gallery Edition than ever. Install it with our artistic Gallery Stand, super-slim wall-mount, or new Swivel Stand and enjoy a view that's as beautiful as it is immersive.
An image that describes the design and installation options of a product. Left - Flush fit wall-mount / Center - New Swivel stand / Right - Artistic Gallery Stand
*Gallery Stand sold separately.
*Cables may be visible depending on installation method/location.
*Depending on installation method/location, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
*A TV stand is NOT included with the LG OLED Gallery Design TV. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
*The gallery stand is compatible with: 65/55G2, G1, GX.