Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Reinvent How You Do Laundry

Reinvent how you do laundry

See how LG washer/dryer combos can change the way you clean with the latest innovative features.

All you want in half the space*

Reinvent how you do laundry with room to add a sink, table or organized storage.

*Floor space.

Built-in intelligence takes out the guesswork

Forget about sorting or choosing cycles- built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture & load size, then customize wash motions and dry temps & more for advanced fabric care.

*When normal cycle is selected on control panel.

LG’s innovative HeatPump™

Save half your energy with every dryer load*

Unlike other ventless dryers, it extracts moisture and recycles it for more energy-efficient drying.

*When compared with comparable dryer using condenser heating technology, based on Intertek testing in normal cycle, 8.45 lb. load, comparing Heat Pump Dryer DLHC1455W vs. Condenser Heater Dryer DLEC888W (January 2021).

*Please note that this product is for North America, and the specifications are also based on North America.