Participation Instructions

This Contest is organized by LG Electronics India Ltd. (LGEIL) on LG Global (IN, NP) Facebook page and @LG_India Instagram page. The contest runs from 5th June 2025 to 10th June 2025 till 12 Midnight IST. This contest is open to Indian citizens who are 18 years of age or above. No purchase is required and participation is completely voluntary

How to Enter

All three steps are mandatory for a valid entry.

Step 1: Play the Bingo

Participants must open the LG Green Flag Meter Bingo shared in the LG India contest post, count all their ticks, and note their total score.

Step 2: Comment Your Score

Participants must post a comment on the same contest post mentioning their Green Flag Meter score along with:

Tag @LG_India

Tag 3 friends in the comment

in the comment Use the hashtags #LGGreenFlagMeter #LGIndia #LifesGood

Step 3: Follow

Participants must follow @LG_India on Instagram and/or LG Global (IN, NP) on Facebook. Participants must remain followed throughout the contest period

Winner Selection

2 winners will be selected, 1 from Instagram and 1 from Facebook, evaluated independently on each platform. Winners will be selected based on the Bingo score submitted by them in the comments section of the contest post. In case of a tie, the winner will be selected based on the earliest comment timestamp. If still tied, LGEIL's Jury decision will be final and binding.

Only participants who have completed all 3 steps will be eligible for winner consideration. Entries with missing hashtags, no friend tags, or incomplete comments will not be considered valid.

Winners will be announced on both @LG_India and LG Global (IN, NP) official pages within 30 days of the contest closing date. Winners will be contacted via Direct Message (DM) on their respective platform and will need to reply within 7 days with their Full Name, Valid Photo ID (Passport / Driving License / PAN Card), Delivery Address, and Contact Number & Email ID.

Prize

Each winner will receive an Exclusive Starbucks Voucher. The prize is non-transferable and no cash equivalent will be offered. The voucher amount must be utilized within 15 days of issuance. If in case the voucher expires LGEIL will not be responsible for that. All applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. The prize will be delivered or shared within 15 days of successful document verification.

General Conditions

Entries submitted using bots, fake or multiple accounts, or any other unfair means will be disqualified. Any entry containing offensive, hateful, or inappropriate content will be disqualified. LGEIL reserves the right to modify, cancel, or extend the contest without prior notice. All disputes are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Courts at New Delhi. By participating, contestants grant LGEIL the right to use their entries for promotional purposes across LG's platforms. This contest is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Meta Platforms Inc.