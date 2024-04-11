We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Corporate social responsibility
At Tata Motors, our corporate social responsibility initiatives are focused on improving the quality of life of underprivileged communities neighbouring our business operations. Keeping up with the sustainability initiatives in Indian companies, our interventions focus on health, education, employability and environment, touching over 7,32,732 lives in India.