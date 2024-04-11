Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Corporate social responsibility

 

 

 

 

Corporate social responsibility

At Tata Motors, our corporate social responsibility initiatives are focused on improving the quality of life of underprivileged communities neighbouring our business operations. Keeping up with the sustainability initiatives in Indian companies, our interventions focus on health, education, employability and environment, touching over 7,32,732 lives in India.

Our programmes

Tata Motors is committed to sustainable development, where business goes hand in hand with societal wellbeing and environmental consciousness.

Aarogya - health

   

Aarogya - health

Good health is cardinal to human wellbeing and enables one to achieve life goals.

 

Vidyadhanam - education

   

Vidyadhanam - education

Education aids the development of an individual’s cognitive, psychological and intellectual faculties that ultimately shapes his or her personality.

Kaushalya - employability or skilling

                                                                                                 

Kaushalya - employability or skilling

Our Employability (Skill Development) program focusses on training school drop-out and unemployed youth in three segments - auto trades, non-auto trades and agriculture & allied activities.

Vasundhara - environment

                                                                                                 

Vasundhara - environment

Through Vasundhara initiatives, our work on environment, we are making concentrated efforts to increase the green cover through sapling plantation on one hand and enhancing the environmental awareness levels in the community on the other hand.

Amrutdhara - drinking water

                                                                                                 

Amrutdhara - drinking water

Tata Motors, as a part of its Amrutdhara programme, has been attempting to make clean and safe drinking water accessible to water stressed habitations across India.

Aadhaar - tata affirmative action programme

                                                                                                                                

Aadhaar - tata affirmative action programme

Tata Motors believes that inclusive, equitable and holistic development of society is essential for nation building as for sustainable growth of the organization.

 

Seva - volunteering

                                                                                                                                

Seva - volunteering

Going beyond investing their personal time through volunteering, senior leadership has institutionalised a culture by creating a volunteering policy.

CSR & Sustainability awards

Tata Motors has been consistently recognised for excellence in programmes aimed at benefitting the community. These awards encourage us to do more, spread our reach further and impact more lives.

Affirmative action

Tata Motors Affirmative Action (AA) programme, Aadhaar, is aimed at serving traditionally disadvantaged communities, such as Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), with a focus on the 4E's – Education, Employability, Entrepreneurship and Employment.

International initiatives

The CSR interventions of Tata Motors extend beyond the boundaries of India. In partnership with reputed NGOs and our distributor partners in various countries, we continue to work to support marginalised communities.

Sustainability

Supplier Code of Conduct
Dealer Code of Conduct
Biomedical Waste Disposal data for 2019

Stakeholders who we engage with

Tata Motors association with distinguished organisations across the globe has been instrumental in the achievement of greater outcomes through our CSR programmes. We value our partners and continue to build enduring relations with them as we strive towards connecting aspirations.

