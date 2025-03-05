We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Last Updated: May 02, 2025
Terms and Conditions Testing
• Up To 50% discount valid for LG Model: XXXXXXXX.AMLG
• Up To 7.5% Cashback valid for LG Model: XX-XXXXXX.ANLG
Testing:
These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India. All disputes arising are to be
settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable
in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any
unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be
responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in
compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any
Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer
is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural
Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne
by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will
be made in lieu of the same.
By registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/signup/), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.
Offers may not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Limited. Official website https://www.lg.com/in/
Products are available for purchase without the Offer as well. Benefits under this offer cannot be redeemed by way of cash.
LG Electronics India Limited. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without any notice.