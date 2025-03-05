Terms and Conditions Testing

• Up To 50% discount valid for LG Model: XXXXXXXX.AMLG

• Up To 7.5% Cashback valid for LG Model: XX-XXXXXX.ANLG







Testing:

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.



By registering as LG Member on ( https://www.lg.com/in/signup/ ), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.



Offers may not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Limited. Official website https://www.lg.com/in/



Products are available for purchase without the Offer as well. Benefits under this offer cannot be redeemed by way of cash.



LG Electronics India Limited. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without any notice.





