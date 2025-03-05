Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Last Updated: May 02, 2025

Terms and Conditions Testing

• Up To 50% discount valid for LG Model: XXXXXXXX.AMLG
• Up To 7.5% Cashback valid for LG Model: XX-XXXXXX.ANLG


Testing:

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

By registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/signup/), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.

Offers may not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Limited. Official website https://www.lg.com/in/

Products are available for purchase without the Offer as well. Benefits under this offer cannot be redeemed by way of cash.

LG Electronics India Limited. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without any notice.

-->