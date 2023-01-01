Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Less Water Spots, More Flexibility To Load

DFB424FM

LG Dishwasher with TrueSteam® , QuadWash® , Inverter Direct Drive Technology

DFB424FM

LG Dishwasher with TrueSteam® , QuadWash® , Inverter Direct Drive Technology

  • Special Cash back 10% (Max 1500)
  • QuadWash®
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • EasyRackTM Plus
  • LG ThinQTM
  • 14 Place Settings
₹55990
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): ₹79999
30% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available

Reasons to Buy LG Dishwasher

Sparkling Dishes, Less Water Spots

TrueSteam® made by boiling water reaches the entire surface of every dish inside the tub resulting in sparkling clean dishes. Pure water particles of steam also help reduce water spots.

Effective Soaking

High temperature steam, which consists of tiny particles, easily separate stains from dishes.

Less Water Spots

TrueSteam® leaves dishes sparkling clean while reducing water spots.

Clean from Every Angle

Thanks to Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets, QuadWashTM provides maximum coverage to get things clean the first time.

Four Washing Arms

With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWashTM provides stronger cleaning performance to clean every dish on every rack.

Multi-Directional Rotation

The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher.

Easy Loading & Maximum Flexibility

Easy to adjust on-the-fly, this racking system can shift to handle any challenge your dishes serve up.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Foldable Tines

Load the dishes your way, whether it's a pan on the top rack or a bowl on the bottom.

Easy Height Adjustment

Adjust the height of the upper rack to three different levels to load taller items on any rack.

Smooth Operation

Even your heavy dish loads glide in and out smoothly with the help of LG's Rail.

14 place settings

The LG Dishwasher with the 14 place setting feature lets you clean various kinds of utensils at one go. Now host get togethers with as many people at one go saving time and water at the same time.

Quiet, Efficient & Reliable

LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor was designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
10 Year Warranty :- 2 Years Parts & Labour + 8 Years on motor (parts only).

Energy Efficient

Compared to conventional motors, LG's innovative Inverter Direct Drive Motor helps increase energy efficiency.

Long-Lasting Durability

Count on your LG dishwasher for years to come with a 10-year limited warranty on the Direct Drive Motor.

Greater Convenience & Performance

Customized features allow for enhanced cleaning and drying performance while helping your life in the kitchen become much easier.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Turbo Cycle

Choose the Turbo Cycle to clean lightly soiled dishes in just an hour.

Dual Zone Wash

Gently clean your delicate dishes while power-washing heavy-duty pots and pans with Dual Zone Wash.

Half Load

Select to wash the upper or lower rack depending on your load.

Download Cycles

With the LG ThinQ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs—such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.

Personalized Settings

Personalize your dishwasher cycles by using the smartphone app to select different cleaning options.

Machine Clean Reminder

With the LG ThinQ smartphone app, download new wash cycles to meet your needs—such as Pots & Pans, Casseroles, Glassware and Night Care.

Smart DiagnosisTM

Smart Diagnosis helps solve problems quickly and efficiently through your smartphone, with suggestions for easy solutions and next steps.

Upgrade the Look of Your Kitchen

LG dishwasher bring a sleek, modern design to your kitchen. Built with innovative LG technology, your dishwasher will work as beautifully as it looks.

Minimalist Exterior Design

The elegant exteriors of LG dishwashers can complement the design of any kitchen.

Elegant Interior Design

Durable and easy to maintain with elegant and aesthetically pleasing look.

DIMENSIONS

SUMMARY

  • 14 Place Settings

  • 600 x 600 x 850

  • Inverter Direct Drive

  • TrueSteam®, QuadWash®

BASIC SPEC.
  • Display Type
    -
    Installation Type
    -
  • Panel Type
    -
    Total Place Settings
    -
KEY FEATURE
  • Anti-Bacterial Treatment
    -
    Aqua-Stop
    -
  • Auto Opening Door
    -
    Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
    -
  • DirectDrive Motor™
    -
    Drying Performance
    -
  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor
    -
    Number of Spray Arms
    -
  • QuadWash™
    -
    SenseClean Wash System
    Auto, Intensive, Delicate, Refresh, Eco, Turbo, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express, Download Cycle
  • Smart Rack+™
    -
    Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
    -
  • Vario Washing System
    -
    Washing Performance
    -
  • Water Softner
    -
RACK FEATURES
  • Cutlery Baskets
    -
    Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
    -
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
  • Cycle Time
    -
    Energy Star
    -
  • Express Cycle Time
    -
    Noise Emission Class
    -
  • Noise Level (dBA)
    44
    Turbo Cycle Time
    -
  • Water Consumption(L)
    -
POWER / RATINGS
  • Frequency (Hz)
    -
    Power Consumption (W)
    -
  • Power Supply (V)
    -
GENERAL
  • Color
    Matt Black
APPEARANCE
  • Colors
    -
    Status Indicators
    -
  • Time Remaining Indicator
    -
    Tub Material
    -
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
  • Adjustable Leg (mm)
    -
    Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
    -
  • Packing Weight (kg)
    -
    Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
    600 x 850 x 600
  • Product Weight (kg)
    -
CYCLE/OPTION
  • Auto
    -
    Cancel
    -
  • Control Lock
    -
    Delay Start
    Yes
  • Delicate
    -
    Download Cycle
    -
  • Dual Zone
    -
    Eco
    -
  • Energy Saver
    -
    Express
    -
  • Extra Dry
    Yes
    Half Load
    -
  • Heavy
    -
    High Temp.
    -
  • Intensive
    -
    Machine Clean
    -
  • Normal
    -
    Number of Options
    -
  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
    -
    Refresh
    -
  • Rinse
    -
    Steam
    -
  • Turbo
    -
SMART TECHNOLOGY
  • NFC
    -
    Proactive Customer Care
    -
  • Remote Control
    -
    Remote Monitoring
    -
  • Smart Diagnosis
    -
    ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
    -
BAR CODE
  • Bar Code
    -

